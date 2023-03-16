Open in App
Pineville, LA
See more from this location?
KLFY News 10

Intoxicated, half-naked man from Scott arrested after police chase

By Dionne Johnson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdmMa_0lKTtN4z00

PINEVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) — A Scott man discovered naked from the waist down following a police chase near Pineville has been arrested on numerous charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, 4th offense.

According to Pineville police, the incident happened Sunday.

Lafayette man homeless after pickup crashes into home

Duane Boudreaux , 67, was driving a white Chevrolet truck swerving into oncoming traffic in the 3200 block of Military Hwy., police said.

An officer on duty had to swerve onto the shoulder to avoid a crash as Boudreaux fled at accelerated speeds reaching up to 95 mph.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

(Video 1 courtesy Jeremy Dupuy)

When he got to U.S.-165 in Ball, police said, he began to drive through the median in circles before crashing into a police unit pushing it backwards.

Two videos sent to KLFY show opposite sides as an officer exits his unit on impact and points his weapon at Boudreaux, who then opens his door and falls to the ground wearing only a t-shirt.

(Video 2 courtesy Gracie Vercher)

Boudreaux was arrested and placed into the back of the police unit and taken to the Rapides Parish jail where he is being held on $112,000 bail.

His charges include operating a vehicle while intoxicated (4th offense), aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, traffic control signals, improper lane usage, driving on the right side of road, driving in left lane impeding flow, turn signals required 100 feet, driving left of center, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer, resisting an officer and ignition interlock device offenses.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pineville, LA newsLocal Pineville, LA
SENTENCING: Deven Brooks’ mom says son had no clue ‘monsters’ like Jamaria Randle existed
Pineville, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested after firing shots at an 18-wheeler after road rage
Jennings, LA1 day ago
School locked down as police capture man after search in Scotlandville area
Baton Rouge, LA2 hours ago
Man arrested in connection with alleged rape at gunpoint in Abbeville
Abbeville, LA1 day ago
Altercation leads to shooting in Crowley, one arrested
Crowley, LA1 day ago
Juvenile arrested in connection to Eunice High School bomb threat
Eunice, LA3 hours ago
Thieves take hearse from Syrie Funeral home for joy ride; leave it abandoned in field on Empty
Carencro, LA2 hours ago
Carencro woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lafayette
Carencro, LA23 hours ago
Victim identified in fatal Eunice shooting on Maple Ave. and S. Bulah
Eunice, LA1 day ago
One arrested, one wanted in theft at casino in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge, LA1 day ago
Evergreen man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Evergreen, LA1 day ago
Church Point 19-year-old arrested after report of shots fired
Church Point, LA2 days ago
APD investigating Lee Street homicide
Alexandria, LA1 day ago
Man arrested in missing Georgia man’s case faces new charges
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Street survival training for over 100 Lafayette law enforcement officers
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Former Arnaudville Police Chief dies at 74
Arnaudville, LA1 hour ago
Louisiana Man Arrested After Aggravated Assault Investigation Leads to Arrest for Methamphetamine and Marijuana
Cottonport, LA2 days ago
Ella Goodie case turned over to Calcasieu D.A.’s Office
Scott, LA3 hours ago
Family mourns Baton Rouge woman killed in hit-and-run
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Memorial held for slain Opelousas woman who went missing in 2016
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Family concerned after 18-year-old suffers seizure after being sold THC gummies
Grand Coteau, LA1 day ago
Lafayette Police arrest driver in connection with multi-vehicle crash on Johnston St.
Lafayette, LA5 days ago
Parents arrested in connection with injuries to five-year-old
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
LFD responds to vacant house fire
Lafayette, LA11 hours ago
Lafayette parents arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges
Lafayette, LA4 days ago
Eleven-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Louisiana, 17-Year-Old Suspect Suffering from Gunshot Injuries Arrested
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Tractor stolen from MacArthur Drive business
Alexandria, LA4 days ago
Turkey Creek woman arrested after stealing co-worker’s credit cards
Turkey Creek, LA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy