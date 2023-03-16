Open in App
Porterville, CA
TCSO: Evacuation order issued for area in Porterville

By Isaiah Varela,

5 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Due to flood waters, Tulare County Sheriff Boudreaux issued an evacuation order Wednesday evening for an area in Porterville near the Tule River.

Deputies say the order covers the area west of Porterville on Olive Avenue (Avenue 152) to Avenue 144 and the Friant/Kern Canal to the Tule River and Westwood Street.

Authorities say about 100 people are affected by the order and they are going door to door to inform people living in the area they need to get out.

Sheriff Boudreaux also wants to inform the public about a recent bridge closure.

The Westwood Bridge at Westwood and Orange in Porterville has been closed due to unsafe water levels. The levels have reached a point where the bridge is now unsafe for vehicles and pedestrians.

Sheriff Boudreaux is also reminding the public not to drive through barricaded or closed roads and standing water.

