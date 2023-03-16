Fort Atkinson's Kucken, Kees honored in Badger East all-conference voting for boys basketball

Fort Atkinson senior forwards Kroix Kucken and Logan Kees were each honored in Badger East boys basketball voting held recently.

Both players were voted to the league’s honorable mention team.

Kees, who missed the final 12 games of the season due to injury, averaged 8.1 points per game on 45 percent shooting from the field, adding 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Kucken averaged 5.7 points per game, adding a team-leading 6.9 rebounds, along with 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

Waunakee won the Badger East with a 14-0 record, followed by Stoughton at 10-4, Milton and DeForest each at 8-6, Monona Grove at 7-7, Beaver Dam at 5-9, Fort Atkinson at 4-10 and Watertown at 2-12.

2022-23 BADGER EAST BOYS BASKETBALL

ALL CONFERENCE

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Ty Fernholz — Stoughton

1ST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL POS. YR.

Ayden Goll Milton G 11

Ty Fernholz Stoughton G 11*

Sawyer Schipper Stoughton G 11

Keaton Frisch Waunakee G 11

Jake Bova Waunakee G 11*

2ND TEAM

Brody Hartig DeForest G 12

Jackson Accuardi DeForest F 10

Matt Kirk Milton G 12

Cole Inda Monona Grove G 12

Isaiah Erb Monona Grove G 11

HONORABLE MENTION

Beaver Dam–JT Kaul

Fort Atkinson–Kroix Kucken, Logan Kees

Milton–Brogan McIntrye

Monona Grove–EmmettToijala

Stoughton–Mason Marggi

Watertown–Ethan Johnson

Waunakee–Devin Johnson, Eli Selk, Shea DuCharme

*unanimous