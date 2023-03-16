Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
FOX59

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day events around central Indiana

By Joe Schroeder,

5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — There are several festivities events being held around central Indiana to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Here’s a list of things to do for St. Patricks Day:

Greening of the Canal

  • What: A ceremonial pouring of the dye will take place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. However, due to a mechanical issue with the pump that operates the fountain, the Canal will not turn green. There will still be live entertainment and remarks from Mayor Hogsett. City Spokesperson Mark Bode said they are looking for alternatives to turn the canal green.
  • When: 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16
  • Where: Downtown Indy Canal

Sensory-Friendly St. Patrick’s Day Event in Avon

  • What: This event is designed to provide a fun and inclusive experience for kids of all ages and abilities and will feature crafts, snacks and a scavenger hunt, according to a release.
  • When: From 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 16
  • Where : Bierman Autism Centers in Avon

Wee Irish Mile

  • What: The mile-long run and walk will take place along the parade route and participants are asked to don their best Irish garb including kilts and leprechaun outfits.
  • When: 11:15 a.m. on Friday, March 17
  • Where: The race is set to start at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Streets and end just past North and Meridian Streets.

41st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

  • What: The St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by the Hoosier Lottery, will feature Irish-themed floats, local marching bands, pipe and drum bands, Irish dancers, Catholic schools and other local organizations.
  • When: 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 17
  • Where: Parade will start at the intersection of North Street and Pennsylvania Street

Muncie St Patrick’s Day Parade

  • What: A parade through the streets of downtown Muncie
  • When: 6 p.m. on Friday, March 17, lineup begins at 4:30 p.m.
  • Where: 700 N. Walnut Street in Muncie

Westfield’s Third Annual Shamrock Drop

  • What: Shamrocks will have the purchaser’s name on them and will be placed in a large, lucky pot o’ gold. All shamrocks will be dropped from Grand Junction Plaza in hopes of landing in one of the many pots o’ gold prizes. Other activities include Irish music from Indy Ceili Band, Irish dancing from Celtic Motion, themed games, crafts, retail and food vendors.
  • When: 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17
  • Where: Grand Junction Plaza in Westfield

30th Annual 5K Shamrock Run & Walk

  • What: The Athletic Club Foundation and the Indianapolis Firefighters Emerald Society will host the 2023 Shamrock Run. Registration is required to participate in the event. Individuals and groups can register here . All participants will receive an Adidas t-shirt and a new St. Pat’s finisher’s medal.
  • When: 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18
  • Where: The run will begin at the IFD Union Hall Local 416 located at 748 Massachusetts Ave. in Indianapolis
Comments / 0
