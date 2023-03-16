Local skiers compete in American Birkebeiner

HAYWARD — Over 8,000 skiers hit the trails to compete in the 49th running of the 50K American Birkebeiner on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Snow conditions for the largest cross country ski race in the country were good considering the 14 inches of new snow that fell the day before the 29K Kortie on Friday.

Dave Norris from Colorado beat out Garard Agnellet from France by over 2 minutes in the men’s division with a time of 2:05.39. Women winners were all from America. Alayna Sonnesyn from MN took first place by 7 seconds over Jessica Yeaton CO and Catlin Gregg MN with a time of 2:2732.

Further back in the pack were the local skiers for the 32 and 18 mile race.

Birkie — 50K Skate

Eric Cutshall (W) 3:07

Quinn McKenzie (W) 3:21

Dean Hanke (FA) 4:10

Jessica Jurcek (J) 4:13

Anthony Cantrail (FA) 4:14

Justin Fry (FA) 4:25

Joel Koenig (FA) 4:25

Justin Cloute (WA) 4:26

Don Meyer (W) 5:20

Paul Andy Didion (J) 5:20

Birkie — 53K Classic

Dan Ludwig (WA) 5:07

Dave Ring (FA) 5:25

David Kromholz (W) 7:13

Kortie — 29K Skate

Aaron Mock (LM) 1:36

Todd Linse (J) 2:59

Dan LaBlanc (J) 3:07

Taylor Foltz (WA) 3:14

Kortie 29K Classic

Kathi Cauley (FA) 3:23

Eric Poser (S) 4:27

W- Whitewater, WA — Watertown, LM — Lake Mills, J — Jefferson

FA — Fort Atkinson S — Sullivan