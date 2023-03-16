Open in App
Sanford, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Names to Know: Meet the new professionals on the Seacoast

By Portsmouth Herald,

5 days ago

Kennebunk Savings welcomes new Branch Manager in Sanford

SANFORD, Maine – Kennebunk Savings announces Jason Errington has joined its team as the branch manager of their Sanford location. Errington brings a wealth of banking experience, having served as a mortgage underwriter, assistant branch manager and branch manager for other institutions. He says banking is his passion and that he knew at a young age that he wanted to work in the financial sector.

“Jason’s background in the various areas of banking is certainly valuable in his role as branch manager,” said Mark Ross, VP, retail experience manager. “But equally important is, his ability to really listen to our customers and help them reach their financial goals.”

When asked what drives him, Errington responded, “Wanting to be just a little better than the day before, either by learning, improving on a skill, or helping someone have a better day.”

Northeast Credit Union elects new member to Supervisory Committee

PORTSMOUTH — Northeast Credit Union announces the appointment of Katherine Kennedy to the Supervisory Committee of its Board of Directors. She brings leadership experience to the role that will help the Credit Union continue to protect the financial welfare of its members. As a member of the committee, she will advise and assist the Board of Directors in its oversight of credit union operations and responsibilities.

Kennedy is a Senior Business Analyst, specializing in insurance compliance and underwriting. She lives in York, Maine with her twin sons where she spent their childhood running Little League and leading their Boy Scout troops. Active in the development of youth in her community, Katherine exemplifies Northeast’s mission to enrich and nourish the lives of others.

“We are very fortunate to have Katherine’s diligence and benevolence on the Supervisory Committee,” said Raymond Bald, Chairman of the Board. “She is a welcomed addition our committee and her presence will offer the credit union a wealth of insight as we continue to live out our mission.”

Kennedy added, “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow Committee members and the Board to build on the momentum Northeast has already created to deliver quality protection and services to its members.”

McLane Middleton’s Christopher Walsh admitted to New Hampshire State Bar

MANCHESTER — The law firm of McLane Middleton announced that attorney Christopher J. Walsh has been admitted to the New Hampshire State Bar.

Walsh is an accomplished litigator who focuses his practice on white collar criminal defense, government and internal investigations, and other high-stakes commercial litigation. He represents organizations and individuals in matters involving allegations of fraud, misconduct, corruption, price fixing, collusion, unfair and deceptive business practices, and breach of contract, among others. In 2016, the Financial Times North America Innovative Lawyers report recognized Walsh for his successful legal strategy that led to his client being freed after 30 years of wrongful imprisonment. Walsh has been a member of the bars in Massachusetts and New York for the last decade, and is excited now to be admitted in New Hampshire as well.

Walsh can be reached in the firm’s Manchester office at 603-628-1140 or christopher.walsh@mclane.com.

