NCAA basketball tournaments hit Columbus

By Cynthia Hill,

5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The City of Columbus is set to welcome thousands of out-of-town visitors to Columbus St. Patrick’s Day weekend for NCAA basketball.

The Greater Columbus Sports Commission said Columbus is the only city out of the 25 March Madness host cities that is hosting men’s and women’s games this year.

The commission said central Ohioans should expect a concentration of Purdue fans to flock to Columbus because both the school’s men’s and women’s teams will be playing in Columbus this week.

Previewing the first-round NCAA Tournament games at Nationwide Arena

The city has also already secured the NCAA Women’s Final Four for 2027 which will take place at Nationwide Arena.

The men’s and women’s games that will take place in here in Columbus this week and throughout the weekend are below:

  • Thursday

Women First Four
Purdue vs. St. John’s at 7 p.m. at Value City Arena

  • Friday

Men Session 1 (First Round)
USC vs. Michigan St. at 12:15 at Nationwide Arena
Vermont vs. Marquette at 2:45 at Nationwide Arena

Men Session 2 (First Round)
Texas Southern or Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Purdue at 6:50 p.m. at Nationwide Arena
Florida Atlantic v. Memphis at 9:20 p.m. at Nationwide Arena

  • Saturday

Women First Round
Ohio State vs. James Madison at 1:30 p.m. at Value City Arena
North Carolina v. Purdue/St. John’s winner, game will begin 30 minutes after the first game ends according to the Schottenstein Center

  • Sunday

Men’s Second Round at Nationwide Arena

  • Monday

Women’s Second Round at Value City Arena

