Page Six

Naomi Campbell called out for ‘worst Photoshop ever’ in Oscars post

By Nicki Cox,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Wvep_0lKTmwiF00

Naomi Campbell is facing backlash for posting a series of seemingly heavily-edited photos from the 2023 Oscars.

Although the supermodel stunned at the Vanity Fair afterparty in a hip-hugging, cream-colored gown, fans were quick to notice the photos she uploaded to Instagram were very different than the raw images taken on the red carpet.

“#VF #oscars .. thank you to my team on this last minute dash to #LA,” Campbell, 52, captioned a carousel of photos from the night, with one specific image standing out.

The first photo appeared to be heavily retouched, with Campbell’s head and nose looking much smaller and disproportionate to the rest of her body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRraf_0lKTmwiF00
Naomi Campbell heavily edited her face in photos from the Vanity Fair party on Sunday.
Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock (edited via Naomi Campbell's Instagram)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04PvEB_0lKTmwiF00
Many fans argued that Campbell looked just as beautiful In the original photo.
Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

While the model is known for her stunning bone structure, her jaw appeared to be sharper and slightly warped near her chin.

Not only that but Campbell’s skin was also smoothed out and lightened.

The picture editing took many fans by surprise as they begged the model to post the original images and “normalize aging.”

“God help us if even Naomi thinks she needs this,” one fan commented. “She’s flawless as is. No edits needed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LP9D0_0lKTmwiF00
Campbell stunned in a tight, cream-colored dress.
NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
“1st pic is the worst photoshopped pic ive ever seen,” another person chimed in, while a third said, “girly hire me I can edit your photos better for the gram.”

A fourth person also added, “she does not wanna accept the fact that shes [sic] getting old and thats normal.”

However, others defended the supermodel’s edited flicks, blaming it on the harsh realities of being a model.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGtIV_0lKTmwiF00
Fans begged the 52-year-old to “accept” the fact she is getting older and embrace her changing beauty.
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“guess this is what happens when your entire life revolve [sic] around your looks and she’s used to professional photos being photoshopped to death,” one fan commented.

The British beauty was one of the most in-demand models of for the past four decades, dominating runways and gracing the cover of nearly every high fashion magazine.

Yet now that her career has shifted into motherhood , the model has set her sights on goals — including the big screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36phpo_0lKTmwiF00
The supermodel has been dominating the modeling industry for four decades.
Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Last year, Campbell revealed she wants a rising star to play her in a biopic about her life and career.

“I would like it to be someone, who is unknown and preferably someone from South London,” she told the Daily Mail .

“I’ve had my success, and I want to see the success of the next generation.”

