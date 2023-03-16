Naomi Campbell called out for ‘worst Photoshop ever’ in Oscars post
By Nicki Cox,
5 days ago
Naomi Campbell is facing backlash for posting a series of seemingly heavily-edited photos from the 2023 Oscars.
Although the supermodel stunned at the Vanity Fair afterparty in a hip-hugging, cream-colored gown, fans were quick to notice the photos she uploaded to Instagram were very different than the raw images taken on the red carpet.
“#VF #oscars .. thank you to my team on this last minute dash to #LA,” Campbell, 52, captioned a carousel of photos from the night, with one specific image standing out.
The first photo appeared to be heavily retouched, with Campbell’s head and nose looking much smaller and disproportionate to the rest of her body.
While the model is known for her stunning bone structure, her jaw appeared to be sharper and slightly warped near her chin.
Not only that but Campbell’s skin was also smoothed out and lightened.
