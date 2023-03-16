Open in App
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

Cool, wet end of March possible in Colorado

By Jessica Lebel,

5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been an unusual March in Denver with no measurable snowfall yet halfway through the month.

Based on the current climate outlooks, that could change by the end of the month.

March is historically Denver’s snowiest month of the year with 11.5 inches on average. Denver has only had a trace of snow, below a measurable amount, so far this month.

On Wednesday, Denver hit 71 degrees. The first 70 degree temperature since November of last year. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will drop to the 30s with a chance of light snowfall.

Denver weather: Snow on Thursday, Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Although Thursday’s chance for snow accumulation will likely stay under an inch across Denver, there could be more chances the last week of the month.

The Climate Prediction Center’s eight to 14-day outlook for precipitation from March 23 to 29 shows a chance for wetter-than-average conditions in Colorado that week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UvM1_0lKTmrIc00

Along with wetter conditions, the temperature outlook for the last week of March shows a decent chance of temperatures being cooler than average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i77ic_0lKTmrIc00

Despite the climate outlooks, this March will likely underperform in terms of snowfall. The good news is, Denver’s second snowiest month on record, April, is right around the corner.

