Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Says She’s ‘Like His Sister’ After Fans Believe His Retirement Is Because Of Her

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

UPDATE 3/16/23 6:57 PM ET: Hours after Law Roach announced his retirement via Instagram, he spoke to Vogue and clarified that he is not leaving the world of fashion altogether. “I’m not saying I’m retiring from fashion. I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative,” he told the outlet in Miami. “What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at [the] service of other people. That’s what I’m retiring from, yeah.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Following Law Roach‘s retirement announcement shared via Instagram on Mar. 15, the celebrity stylist took to Twitter to set the record straight about whether or not actress Zendaya, 26, is a part of the reason. “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever!”, his first tweet read. “She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love,” Law continued in the next post. Finally, the fashion icon concluded his thread with an adorable gif of two kids playing with the caption, “Literally me and zendaya….” The gif’s caption read, “Me & U Must Neva Part,” along with a pink heart emoji.

Soon after he shared those three tweets, many of Law Roach’s 35.6K followers took to the comments section to react to his statements of adoration for the Euphoria star. “I hope Law does what’s right for him and his peace. But the styling for Megan [Thee Stallion] was ESPECIALLY gorgeous and I’ll be sad if this is really the end!”, one admirer noted of the stunning look he did for the rapper at the 2023 Oscars on Mar. 12. Later, one fan quipped that they were relieved that their feud was just a rumor. “I’m so glad – you two are an iconic duo who have given us so much over the years. It broke my heart to think there might be a rift!”, they wrote.

Earlier that day, as previously mentioned, Law Roach, who has worked with the brunette bombshell countless times in the past, took to Instagram to announce his retirement. “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” Law’s caption began. “If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.” Most recently, he worked with Zendaya for her 2023 SAG Awards red carpet look on Feb. 26.

Many of his 1.2 million followers then took to the comments section of this post to react to the retirement news, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, 59. “Law we need you!!!! We love you!!!!”, she exclaimed, while actress Niecy Nash added, “We all come or go on our OWN terms. If you’re done because you want your next role, blessings to you…. If you’re having a ‘moment’, keep your main character energy! Either way: you got this!” Later, modeling legend Naomi Campbell, 52, begged Law to not throw in the towel on his impressive career. “Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived to hard,” she gushed.

Zendaya & Law Roach at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Law has been a celebrity stylist for over a decade, as he sky-rocketed to fame when rapper Kanye West, 45, brought the paparazzi to his store in 2009, per Business of Fashion. He has worked with many A-list celebrities including Zendaya’s man, Tom Holland, Céline Dion, actress Anya Taylor-Joy, Priyanka Chopra, and many others. Some of the other recent looks he did for the 26-year-old include her NAACP Image Awards black and green gown on Feb. 25, her stunning black ballgown for the 2022 Emmy Awards, and more.