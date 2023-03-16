Senior vigilantes, a guide to your refund: Your Thursday briefing

Howdy, Small Wonder!

We’re busy here anticipating a second weekend of St. Patrick’s Day fun (see below), the wind up of the spring sports season, and everything else from tax deadlines to April Fool’s Day.

Are you busy filling out March Madness brackets? Read on for how we’re in on the fun, only our fun also doubles as dinner.

But before that, let’s talk about what can happen when crime comes to roost at your front door, and the latest ways to enjoy a unique form of conveyance. (Oh, yeah, and some help in tracking down your tax refund: You'll find that in the links below.)

Taking things into their own hands

Home should be a sanctuary, but sadly, that’s all too often not the case.

And when you are older, a lack of security can be particularly harrowing.

“It sounds like a movie plot, but it's real-life horror for some of the residents of Herring Manor. Residents of the subsidized apartment building for seniors and those with disabilities in Wilmington on the city's northeast section said they are scared to step outside their doors,’’ writes reporter Anitra Johnson. “They cite fear of unabated drug dealing and drug use inside the building.’’

With no cavalry on the way, some have chosen to arm themselves and patrol apartment hallways.

You can read more about what can happen when seniors don’t feel safe here.

It's better by boat

Sure, you can fill up the tank and drive from Delaware to the Jersey Shore.

Or you can queue up for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, a more civilized way to cross the Delaware Bay and check out the fun on the other side.

Reporter Krys’tal Griffin offers a comprehensive look at the ferry , both terminal parks, fees, amenities and much more. Check it out here as you plan your 2023 getaways, big and small.

And follow us all spring as we dish up plenty of Delaware beaches intel.

Now dig into more stories we don’t want you to miss on a Thursday morning:

