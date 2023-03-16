Open in App
Wilmington, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Senior vigilantes, a guide to your refund: Your Thursday briefing

By Tammy Paolino, Delaware News Journal,

6 days ago

Howdy, Small Wonder!

Welcome to your morning briefing.

We’re busy here anticipating a second weekend of St. Patrick’s Day fun (see below), the wind up of the spring sports season, and everything else from tax deadlines to April Fool’s Day.

Are you busy filling out March Madness brackets? Read on for how we’re in on the fun, only our fun also doubles as dinner.

But before that, let’s talk about what can happen when crime comes to roost at your front door, and the latest ways to enjoy a unique form of conveyance. (Oh, yeah, and some help in tracking down your tax refund: You'll find that in the links below.)

Taking things into their own hands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aAbgS_0lKTksOb00

Home should be a sanctuary, but sadly, that’s all too often not the case.

And when you are older, a lack of security can be particularly harrowing.

“It sounds like a movie plot, but it's real-life horror for some of the residents of Herring Manor. Residents of the subsidized apartment building for seniors and those with disabilities in Wilmington on the city's northeast section said they are scared to step outside their doors,’’ writes reporter Anitra Johnson. “They cite fear of unabated drug dealing and drug use inside the building.’’

With no cavalry on the way, some have chosen to arm themselves and patrol apartment hallways.

You can read more about what can happen when seniors don’t feel safe here.

It's better by boat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kmw2t_0lKTksOb00

Sure, you can fill up the tank and drive from Delaware to the Jersey Shore.

Or you can queue up for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, a more civilized way to cross the Delaware Bay and check out the fun on the other side.

Reporter Krys’tal Griffin offers a comprehensive look at the ferry , both terminal parks, fees, amenities and much more. Check it out here as you plan your 2023 getaways, big and small.

And follow us all spring as we dish up plenty of Delaware beaches intel.

Have you voted in our Pizza Bracket Challenge?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2y35_0lKTksOb00

Eight local pizza places are vying for bragging rights as we kick off our Pizza Brackets Challenge.

In our own March Madness bit of fun, we want your vote for your very favorite pie.

Be sure to make your vote count now, and as we go from 8 down to 4 and, eventually, the most beloved pizza place of them all.

Which of our Elite 8 will make the cut? Vote here.

How well do you follow the news?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11biRF_0lKTksOb00

Are you a newshound who knows more about what’s going on than anyone around you?

Well, do we have a quiz for you!

Fresh off the local headlines, we’ve created a weekly Delaware Online news quiz that will test your news IQ based on what happened the previous seven days.

Our quiz hits all our favorite topics – food, sports, politics, and Delaware traditions.

Test your local news IQ here.

Get out: St. Patrick's Day 2023 events in Delaware that strike gold across the state

Comfort food: No blarney! Catholics can eat corned beef of St. Patrick’s Day

Give back: How to become CPR-certified in Delaware

Get away: How to visit New York City without spending a fortune

Brain teaser: Shake things up with a daily crossword puzzle

Are you a subscriber? We welcome you to join the thousands of Delaware residents supporting local journalism.

Now dig into more stories we don’t want you to miss on a Thursday morning:

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Senior vigilantes, a guide to your refund: Your Thursday briefing

