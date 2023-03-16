Open in App
Tacoma, WA
The News Tribune

Public melee in Tacoma: Gunfire exchange on 6th Avenue strikes cars and a business

By Craig Sailor,

5 days ago

Gunfire broke out between two vehicles on Tacoma’s 6th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon and struck two uninvolved vehicles and a business, Tacoma police said.

The shooting occurred around 4:49 p.m. at 6th Avenue and Junett Street, said Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow.

Occupants in both suspect vehicles exchanged fire before fleeing, she said.

Bullets hit two uninvolved vehicles, one of which was occupied by a father and his two young children, Haddow said.

A business in the 3000 block of 6th Avenue was also struck by bullets.

Another uninvolved occupied vehicle was hit by one of the fleeing suspect vehicles.

Descriptions of the suspect vehicles varied, she said. An investigation is ongoing.

