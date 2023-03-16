Open in App
Miami, FL
WFLA

Florida man wins $1 million from $5 scratch-off game

By Katlyn Brieskorn,

6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man won a $1 million prize playing a $5 scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Lottery officials said William Burns, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 50X THE CASH Holiday Edition scratch-off game at the lottery’s Miami District Office.

Burns chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.

The Florida Lottery said Burns purchased the winning ticket from Queen Supermarket on Grand Avenue in Miami. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery said the $5 game features a top prize of $25 million, which is the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

According to the Florida lottery’s website , there are two remaining tickets worth $1 million.

