Woman shares impact of alleged sexual assault after Naples doctor charged with raping patients

NAPLES, Fla. — Among the glitz and glam of Fifth Avenue South in Naples, nestled between some of the world’s most prestigious restaurants, was a dark secret.

“It was very shocking, very shocking,” Maida said.

By April 4, 2022, Maida had been going to Pura Vida Medical Spa for two years. That day she went in for a neck treatment.

“We went to a back room that I had never been in before,” she said.

After undressing into a robe, she said the owner of the spa Dr. Eric Salata, told her to take nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, on top of Xanax. She said he also offered her alcohol.

“I said, ‘whiskey?’ … no. No, thank you,” she said.

The drugs were more than enough to sedate her, but she was able to remember this.

“I felt hands rubbing my chest and making circles and circles and going down,” Maida said.

Dr. Salata gave her a vibrating device to help refocus pain, but she said he’s the one who ended up using it.

“I just felt something pressing and rubbing, and I just like jolted up and I said, I looked at him and I said, ‘Stop! stop!’ and he just like froze and looked at me. And I just said, ‘please stop’, and then I just collapsed back down … My body just wouldn’t cooperate with me moving,” Maida said.

She immediately texted her family in the Cayman Islands and New York.

“I got myself together, I walked out of the room and I said, ‘I don’t feel right,’” Maida said.

She ended up in Jill Salata’s office, Dr. Salata’s ex-wife and business partner who also works at the medical spa.

“She just kept talking and talking and talking,” Maida said.

“You’re visibly upset, you’re saying something is not right. Did she ever ask you, what happened, are you okay?” Asked NBC2 Anchor Kyla Galer.

“No,” she replied.

Maida was still mulling over a few words Dr. Salata said in that back room.

“That I was dreaming. And I knew I wasn’t dreaming,” she said.

The months that followed were dark. Maida said she could barely eat or sleep, and she couldn’t do the things she loves most: work as a nurse, garden and create art.

“I really started having panic attacks,” Maida said.

She didn’t report it to police right away, although her family and counselors at Project Help encouraged her to do so. So did her physician.

“He said, ‘you’re probably not the only person.’ And I couldn’t believe that,” Maida said.

He was right.

On Nov. 21, 2022, Dr. Salata was arrested for raping two other patients while they were sedated.

“I just remember seeing that and I was like, ‘oh my god, it is true, this whole thing is true.’ And I just went to the floor … I called the police, like immediately,” Maida said.

So did seven other women within 48 hours of his arrest. More would follow, after another shock.

One week after his arrest, Dr. Salata shot and killed himself while out on bond.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Maida said.

His death sparked another downward spiral.

“I really came to the point where I just really wanted to not be here anymore. I know that may not make sense, but the pain was excruciating, emotionally,” Maida said.

Deep, hidden scars that other women may feel too.

Between October and November of 2022, 13 women filed suspicious reports against Dr. Salata. It ranged from excessive use of laughing gas, to inappropriate comments or touching, to rape.

“Knowing what you know now, do you wish that you reported it earlier or went to police in April?” I asked.

“I feel I did the best I could do for the emotional state I was in myself,” Maida said.

Maida said she believes there are more victims.

“Sadly enough I know that some women, they can’t even come forward because they’re married or they’re in relationships and they’re afraid to share it with their partner,” Maid said.

Sexual assaults are dramatically underreported. The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) said only 31 percent of sex crimes are reported to the police.

Almost all of Dr. Salata’s accusers waited weeks or months to report it.

“Do you feel robbed of future justice?” I asked.

“I had to come to a place of forgiving what had happened … I can’t walk around, for me, with anger and hate,” Maida said.

She continued, “What I would say I would miss, is if he was alive to look at him in a courtroom and have him look at me. He knows me and say, ‘Maida, I’m sorry.’”

She won’t get that chance. However, she hopes someone can learn from her story.

“Our instincts, they’re there for a reason. And believe yourself,” Maida said.

She wants others to look out for red flags at medical spas.

“If they’re offering you alcohol and medications like Xanax or Ativan or whatever and alcohol, that’s a red flag with nitrous,” Maida said.

Maida also wants to warn others about being alone in a treatment room, like she was.

It’s now been just about one year since Maida’s life drastically changed.

“I have my trauma counselor every week and she said to me this week she goes, ‘Maida, you smiled!’ And I said, ‘I did!’ Because I just hadn’t for so long,” Maida said.

She started to paint again and tend to her butterfly garden.

Another sign, Maida is healing.

“Like a butterfly is in a chrysalis for a while and it’s dark, and it’s scrunched in there, and you think it has no life and all of a sudden, little by little,” Maida said.

Maida credits much of her healing journey to Project Help in Naples. She hopes other victims of sexual assault know there is help available and people who will believe them.

Although she won’t get her day in court, Maida is one of at least four women who have filed a civil lawsuit against Pura Vida or Dr. Salata’s estate.

If you or someone you know was sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE.