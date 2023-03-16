‘It’s a sad day’: Homeowner watches as his house was torn down after car slammed into it

A car slammed into the side of a Grafton home Wednesday afternoon causing enough damage for the house to be torn down.

“One minute everything is fine and then you see how quickly your life can turn around in a flash,” said homeowner John McNamara.

John McNamara and his wife were inside their home of 15 years enjoying a cup of coffee just before 4 p.m. when their world came crashing down.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” McNamara told Boston 25.

A black SUV was traveling southbound on Providence Road when it veered off the road striking the home causing significant structural damage and rendering it uninhabitable, according to Grafton police.

Three people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash including a baby and a dog.

The driver was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment, but the child and dog were not injured.

“Thankfully everyone was properly secured with seatbelts and airbags did their job so it was a positive outcome,” said Grafton Fire Chief Eric Mathieu.

It’s not clear how fast the car was moving but it forces of the crash caused enough damage to the house it had to be immediately torn down.

“The whole house is compromised. It came off the foundation in the front,” said McNamara.

McNamara said 15 years of memories in his home were destroyed in an instant.

“It’s a sad day. I mean a lot of people remember certain days like your wedding or your kids. Well, I’m going to remember this day when I’m forced from my house and have to start all over again,” McNamara said.

The accident remains under investigation and a cause has yet to be determined.

