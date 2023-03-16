Open in App
Grafton, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘It’s a sad day’: Homeowner watches as his house was torn down after car slammed into it

By John Monahan, Lindsey Thorpe,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOVDH_0lKTgVQq00

A car slammed into the side of a Grafton home Wednesday afternoon causing enough damage for the house to be torn down.

“One minute everything is fine and then you see how quickly your life can turn around in a flash,” said homeowner John McNamara.

John McNamara and his wife were inside their home of 15 years enjoying a cup of coffee just before 4 p.m. when their world came crashing down.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” McNamara told Boston 25.

A black SUV was traveling southbound on Providence Road when it veered off the road striking the home causing significant structural damage and rendering it uninhabitable, according to Grafton police.

Three people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash including a baby and a dog.

The driver was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment, but the child and dog were not injured.

“Thankfully everyone was properly secured with seatbelts and airbags did their job so it was a positive outcome,” said Grafton Fire Chief Eric Mathieu.

It’s not clear how fast the car was moving but it forces of the crash caused enough damage to the house it had to be immediately torn down.

“The whole house is compromised. It came off the foundation in the front,” said McNamara.

McNamara said 15 years of memories in his home were destroyed in an instant.

“It’s a sad day. I mean a lot of people remember certain days like your wedding or your kids. Well, I’m going to remember this day when I’m forced from my house and have to start all over again,” McNamara said.

The accident remains under investigation and a cause has yet to be determined.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
‘I didn’t even hear it’: Winchester homeowner wakes up to find car lodged under toppled porch
Winchester, MA12 hours ago
Caught on video: Driver crashes into Stoughton car wash
Stoughton, MA22 hours ago
Fire rips through roof of Lowell home
Lowell, MA1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boston dog owner reunited with pup after being snatched off street in Beacon Hill
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Fire tears through multi-family home in Holbrook
Holbrook, MA7 hours ago
Crane tips over at construction site in Chelsea, narrowly missing nearby buildings
Chelsea, MA11 hours ago
Million-dollar home perched on hill in Medford destroyed by raging blaze
Medford, MA12 hours ago
Police searching for mother of newborn boy found abandoned outside Massachusetts home
Springfield, MA5 hours ago
Boston Police investigating man found with serious injuries in Downtown Crossing
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Large emergency response in Medford after house perched on hill goes up in flames
Medford, MA13 hours ago
‘She’s my everything’: Boston dog owner searches for pup snatched off street in Beacon Hill
Boston, MA1 day ago
Medford home owned by son of Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren destroyed by raging blaze
Medford, MA6 hours ago
Police: Juvenile hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in Lynn
Lynn, MA1 hour ago
Skier dies after crashing into tree at Wachusett Mountain
Princeton, MA1 day ago
‘I found other neighbor’s belongings in my car’: Methuen residents puzzled over car robbery spree
Methuen, MA1 day ago
Norwell Police officer saves owl stuck in soccer net
Norwell, MA1 day ago
Police investigating break-ins at Newton pizza shop
Newton, MA1 day ago
Abington man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Bridgewater
Bridgewater, MA23 hours ago
‘Sorry to see it go’: Man watches childhood home burn in Medford
Medford, MA2 days ago
Owl tries to break through window of New Hampshire home to eat family's pet parrot
Merrimack, NH1 day ago
Three teens arrested after early morning police chase ends in Milton front yard
Milton, MA2 days ago
Boston crane operator got creative with his proposal to girlfriend
Boston, MA1 day ago
Bryant University Alumni, Couple Die In Weekend Rollover Crash In Eastern Mass
Holliston, MA1 day ago
Boston city councilor proposes ban on sale of tiny bottles of alcohol or ‘nips’
Boston, MA21 hours ago
Massachusetts rollover crash claims lives of 23-year old couple
Holliston, MA1 day ago
Boston Police investigating two stabbings in Roxbury overnight
Boston, MA2 days ago
Boston man accused of trying to throw ‘imposter’ wife into Fort Point Channel
Boston, MA2 days ago
New Hampshire Woman Killed During Snowmobiling Crash on Trail
Groton, MA1 day ago
Shrewsbury skier, 67, killed in crash at Wachusett Mountain
Shrewsbury, MA1 day ago
Man, woman in early 20s killed in Holliston rollover crash, police say
Holliston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy