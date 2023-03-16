Open in App
Ohio State
The Associated Press

Cardinals sign LB White, OL Froholdt to 2-year deals

6 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals announced deals Wednesday with linebacker Kyzir White, offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt and defensive lineman Kevin Strong.

White and Froholdt were added on two-year deals while Strong signed a one-year contract.

The 26-year-old White gives the Cardinals a veteran linebacker to pair with Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons. He helped the Philadelphia Eagles make the Super Bowl last season, finishing with 110 tackles (66 solo), three tackles for a loss and 1 1/2 sacks.

White spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Froholdt played in all 17 games with the Cleveland Browns last season, including his first six career starts. From Denmark, he started playing football as a foreign exchange student in Warren, Ohio, during his sophomore year of high school.

Froholdt had four starts at center and two at right guard last season.

Strong had 23 tackles last season for the Tennessee Titans.

The Cardinals have also brought back a handful of players, including starting right guard Will Hernandez, starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum, kicker Matt Prater, linebacker Zeke Turner and running back Corey Clement.

Hernandez, Beachum and Prater all signed two-year deals while Turner and Clement inked one-year contracts.

____

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

