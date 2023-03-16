Man critically wounded in shooting on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is in critical condition after they were shot Wednesday night in New Haven, according to police.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson told News 8 that the victim was a man in his 20s.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Hazel Street. An eye witness from the scene told News 8 he was driving his daughter home when he saw a victim on the ground.

“I didn’t wanna run over him, [I ]pulled over put my hazards on, my initial feeling was to pull him out the way so he wouldn’t get hit. Everyone ran up and said he had just gotten shot. I was gonna try CPR, a nurse was there, she was upset and crying, so I took my finger and put it on his neck, moved his clothing down so she could get a pulse,” Roscoe Scheffield Jr. of Hamden said.

