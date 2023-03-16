Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
DC News Now

Remarkable Women | Maryland woman uses sewing classes, more to mentor young people

By Anna-Lysa Gayle,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yrhpo_0lKTYd2a00

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Iqrama Muhammad is the owner of The Peaces Collective , using her love for sewing and her creativity to give back.

“We hear all about the problems in the community, but I want to focus on the solution,” she said. “A lot of times, people need to have things that they are passionate about, have something to do.”

With home economics classes missing from many school curriculums, she’s trying to bring back the principles that are usually taught. She has been teaching young people how to sew in Howard County and in Baltimore, since 2018.

“Sewing teaches so many lessons,” she said. “It’s also about how it may relate to some issues you may have; it also can be relaxing and therapeutic.”

Remarkable Women: Howard County’s first blind teacher

“Sometimes when you don’t know that you can create things, then sometimes you can feel powerless,” she said. “I like for people to come out feeling confident.”

“It also opens up the opportunity to start conversations, a lot of times young people are struggling with issues that they don’t necessarily talk about,” Muhammad said.

The non-profit also raises money for community projects.

“Once a month, on the third Wednesday of every month, we have a forum online where we invite speakers and experts,” she said. “The topics range from financial literacy; we’ve had several speakers talk about health in the Black community.”

The former sales representative for a newspaper also started another initiative, known as “Sowing for the Soul.”

“I love gardening,” Muhammad said.

“I think the seeds of service comes from my grandmothers,” she continued.

She also wants to share the fruits of her labor with young people.

“We want to open this up to that community,” she said. “I worked with a youth group one time and this was in the city, we were having lunch and (someone) had never had a tomato, so I think it’s important that we be exposed to some of these things.”

“I think that our young people in particular are hungry for this.”

“I work with children because that’s where the foundation is. If you can give children a good foundation, then… they will grow up and thrive,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
Decades-old tradition leads Marylanders to burn socks. See why
Annapolis, MD1 day ago
Two Tragedies of Maryland Education
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Businesses in bloom across the District
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Celebrating women in uniform
Washington, DC13 hours ago
Faith leaders, elected officials respond to death of Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, pastor of Sharon Baptist Church
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
D.C. group to launch Annapolis tiki bar boat, Baltimore pedal boat bar
Annapolis, MD1 day ago
8 Best Mexican Restaurants in Maryland
Glen Burnie, MD1 day ago
Each Sunday, group in Pikesville resets, prepares for week ahead through meditation
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Sinai gets $5 million donation for planned cancer building
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Family and community mourn loss of three children after tragic West Baltimore fire
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Gov. Moore stands by his embattled nominee to be superintendent of Maryland State Police
Annapolis, MD23 hours ago
Another AAMC/Luminis professional recognized nationwide
Annapolis, MD1 day ago
'Happy Dad' wins $5 million Maryland lottery scratch-off
Lanham, MD1 day ago
River Watch Restaurant to become LoonAsea Maryland, owned by Looney’s Pub
Essex, MD1 day ago
New utility line worker training program aims to help Maryland's infrastructure
Severn, MD1 day ago
Maryland 'NFL' Gang Leader Sentenced For Murder, Drug Distribution: Feds
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
MISSING TEEN: Khiantae Rai’Vaughn-Marquez Robinson, Age 17, Last Seen In Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick, MD1 day ago
How to prepare your garden for unpredictable weather
Washington, DC22 hours ago
Frederick restaurant uses hi-tech robot to serve customers
Frederick, MD1 day ago
What’s the oldest city in West Virginia?
Shepherdstown, WV2 days ago
2 Maryland lottery players scratch off multi-million dollar wins, say lottery officials
Lanham, MD1 day ago
Community in Frederick County doing proactive testing of drinking water sources
Brunswick, MD3 hours ago
Teens Busted With Nearly 500 Grams Of Suspected Drugs At Glen Burnie Home
Glen Burnie, MD9 hours ago
Maryland Police seeking information on Baltimore murder cold case
Salisbury, MD1 day ago
Missing woman found dead in DC trash can
Washington, DC2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy