Open in App
Edmond, OK
See more from this location?
KFOR

Edmond restaurant owner makes miraculous recovery after near-death accident

By Nick Camper/KFOR,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKhsg_0lKTXXet00

EDMOND, Okla. ( KFOR ) – After a scooter accident almost killed the owner of an Edmond Italian restaurant, she is now rehabbing and training for the Boston Marathon.

Rachel Foster fell off an electric scooter while out riding around her neighborhood with her husband one November evening last year. The fall caused serious injuries to her head and broke several of her bones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtAdT_0lKTXXet00

Rachel was in an Oklahoma hospital, in a coma, for over a week.

Her husband John was told by doctors that Rachel would never again breath on her own.

But then a miracle happened. Rachel woke up.

“I’m just extremely proud of Rachel, and we’re both grateful for everyone’s prayers,” said John.

In December, Rachel went to Atlanta for another surgery at the Shepherd Center.

She has remained there, going through rehabilitation.

Rachel does physical therapy in the morning and runs several miles in the afternoon.

LOCAL NEWS: Oklahoma band director, student receive National High School Heart of the Arts Award

“I have always been a runner at heart,” said Rachel. “it’s a stress relief for me and it helps me just kind of work through things in my own head.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBsPr_0lKTXXet00

Along with owning and operating Moni’s Pasta and Pizza, Rachel has a passion for running.

Last year, she competed in the OKC Memorial Marathon and qualified for the Boston Marathon.

After just five months since her accident, Rachel is training for next month’s Boston Marathon.

“I know it might sound a little bit crazy, but I am there mentally and I’m getting there physically, so I’m getting geared up for it,” said the restaurant owner.

John has been by her side throughout the entire experience. He helped run the restaurant before the couple left for Atlanta, and he gives her strength to keep progressing each day.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8bPd_0lKTXXet00

“I just feel like I couldn’t have done this without John because every single morning he encourages me and is there for me and is just so supportive of me,” said Rachel.

Rachel thanks everyone at Moni’s for holding it down while she’s been away.

She also thanked all the medical staff from Oklahoma to Atlanta.

Despite the difficulties Rachel faced in the past few months, she remained optimistic and positive about her health and her future.

Every time she needed motivation, she looked down at the tattoo on her arm.

“The point of the tattoo is that even though it [the sun] sets at night, it will rise in the morning, so even though, you know, hard times come into my life, I will rise again,” said Rachel.

The couple plans to be back in their Edmond home by the end of the month.

For Rachel, it has been five months since she last slept at home.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Roger the Airport Cat gets furever home
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Human remains found in Pottawatomie County
Saint Louis, OK13 hours ago
Mother upset to find out son's killer is out of jail
Oklahoma City, OK2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'They were angels': Godmother of twin toddlers speaks after drowning incident
Oklahoma City, OK23 hours ago
“We will never be over this,” Oklahoma City murder victim’s family demands answer after killer is set free
Oklahoma City, OK1 hour ago
Oklahoma City Police searching for escaped inmate in SE OKC
Oklahoma City, OK3 hours ago
Tragic drowning of toddlers in OKC puts spotlight on lack of Alzheimer’s resources
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Man Beaten Outside NW OKC Bar Speaks Out About Life Changing Event
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Police: Chase suspect hits patrol car, crashes in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK12 hours ago
Oklahoma woman loses everything including service dog in house fire
Midwest City, OK2 days ago
Police: Moore business hit with fake $100 bill
Moore, OK1 day ago
ODOC searching for escaped inmate
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
New heart surgery means less recovery time
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Driver shot in Oklahoma City road rage incident
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Raising Oklahoma: Poison Risks
Shawnee, OK1 day ago
Body cam shows suspect spitting on OKC police officers multiple times during arrest
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
OKC Fire, Police team up to fight grass fires with new equipment
Oklahoma City, OK4 hours ago
Edmond Fire Department purchases ballistic vests, helmets
Edmond, OK1 day ago
Twin toddlers drown in family swimming pool
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago
Cost comparisons for child care
Oklahoma City, OK3 hours ago
1 Pulled From Burning Home In Oklahoma City, Taken To Hospital
Oklahoma City, OK3 days ago
15 Best and Cutest Bakeries in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
New surgery technique offered to some patients after successful procedure at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Oklahoma mom of 6 left with only memories after house fire
Lexington, OK4 days ago
Three Oklahoma towns named ‘most charming’ and best small Southern towns
Guthrie, OK1 day ago
Hundreds of employees resign from Oklahoma school districts
Oklahoma City, OK7 hours ago
OHP: Deadly Seminole crash under investigation
Seminole, OK1 day ago
‘My body went numb,’: Oklahoma City teen searching for stolen car
Oklahoma City, OK4 days ago
Man dies after being hit by vehicle along I-44
Chandler, OK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy