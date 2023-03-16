Edmond restaurant owner makes miraculous recovery after near-death accident
By Nick Camper/KFOR,
6 days ago
EDMOND, Okla. ( KFOR ) – After a scooter accident almost killed the owner of an Edmond Italian restaurant, she is now rehabbing and training for the Boston Marathon.
Rachel Foster fell off an electric scooter while out riding around her neighborhood with her husband one November evening last year. The fall caused serious injuries to her head and broke several of her bones.
Rachel was in an Oklahoma hospital, in a coma, for over a week.
Her husband John was told by doctors that Rachel would never again breath on her own.
But then a miracle happened. Rachel woke up.
“I’m just extremely proud of Rachel, and we’re both grateful for everyone’s prayers,” said John.
In December, Rachel went to Atlanta for another surgery at the Shepherd Center.
She has remained there, going through rehabilitation.
Rachel does physical therapy in the morning and runs several miles in the afternoon.
