KFC North Broad St. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was hospitalized after being shot inside of a KFC in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The man was struck in the arm by gunfire at the restaurant on the 3000 block of North Broad Street around 8:30 p.m., city police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by police and placed in stable condition.

No arrests had been made as of 9 p.m.

