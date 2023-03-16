Open in App
Gladstone, MO
See more from this location?
KSHB 41 Action News

Community members, family gather to hold vigil for Jayden Robker

By Megan Abundis,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZSUm_0lKTSu9n00

Community members and family gathered on Wednesday night to hold a vigil and remember Jayden Robker.

During the vigil, lily pad candles were lit and released into the body of water where he was found.

Robker's family reported him missing on Feb. 2 . Nearly six weeks later, authorities located his body on March 10.

"He was my best friend ever," a friend of Robker's said at the vigil. "Jayden was a very funny, kind person, very much a lovable friend."

Elaina Moore, the mother of Robker's friend, said it was difficult being back at the location where he was found.

"It's just hard to know that this was where Jayden was found," she said.

Kayla Meredith, campus pastor at Good Shepherd Gladstone, hoped to offer comfort to those who attended the vigil.

"Sometimes, there's no words — we just have presence," Meredith said. "We know this was his final place on earth, but there's this light we can carry with us."

Robker's fellow classmates have also remembered him Northgate Middle School.

The students covered Robker's locker with notes and even created posters to honor him.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Gladstone, MO newsLocal Gladstone, MO
Vigil, funeral plans for Kansas City teen found in pond
Gladstone, MO8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Olathe man builds phone booth for grievers to 'call' loved ones who passed away
Olathe, KS2 hours ago
Family of Nehemiah Clark Jr. seeks justice after his untimely death
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Pet Resource Center of Kansas City helps pet owners combat inflation
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Family of late KCFD paramedic wins $100K lawsuit against KCMO
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Westport community garden could be replaced by apartments
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Family mourns homicide victim, plans vigil
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Float in St. Patrick’s Day Parade offers solution to gun violence
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
'Forever in our hearts': Northgate Middle School students honor Jayden Robker
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Women's History Month: Saluting women of Kansas City
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Blue Valley North student arrested after social media threat
Leawood, KS11 hours ago
Teen dies in shooting Tuesday afternoon in south Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Residents from 8 units displaced in overnight apartment fire in Overland Park
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Lotus band member, son reported missing while vacationing in Arkansas from KC
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
'Greatest Show on Earth' arrives to Kansas City in November without animals
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Injured firefighters cleared to return to duty in Excelsior Springs
Excelsior Springs, MO1 day ago
Whiskers Cat Cafe & Coffeehouse looking for thieves who broke into business
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
2nd civil lawsuit tied to 2021 Westport crash may soon be settled
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Arts are key to success at KCMO charter school
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Homelessness advocates say KCMO's temporary storage program is successful
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Virginia college students travel to KC during spring break to volunteer
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
KC nonprofit matches 1,200 high schoolers with employers for summer internships
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Kansas City-area mental health centers see increase in 988 crisis hotline calls
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
One dead in Independence and Olive homicide
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
KCMO man accused of strangling woman went on crime spree on same day: court docs
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Disturbance ends in homicide near 7th and Spruce
Kansas City, MO6 days ago
Woman struck, killed by vehicle Monday in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, KS23 hours ago
Kansas City, Missouri, police locate woman last seen Sunday morning
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy