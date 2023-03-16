Community members, family gather to hold vigil for Jayden Robker

Community members and family gathered on Wednesday night to hold a vigil and remember Jayden Robker.

During the vigil, lily pad candles were lit and released into the body of water where he was found.

Robker's family reported him missing on Feb. 2 . Nearly six weeks later, authorities located his body on March 10.

"He was my best friend ever," a friend of Robker's said at the vigil. "Jayden was a very funny, kind person, very much a lovable friend."

Elaina Moore, the mother of Robker's friend, said it was difficult being back at the location where he was found.

"It's just hard to know that this was where Jayden was found," she said.

Kayla Meredith, campus pastor at Good Shepherd Gladstone, hoped to offer comfort to those who attended the vigil.

"Sometimes, there's no words — we just have presence," Meredith said. "We know this was his final place on earth, but there's this light we can carry with us."

Robker's fellow classmates have also remembered him Northgate Middle School.

The students covered Robker's locker with notes and even created posters to honor him.

