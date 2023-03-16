Open in App
Rye, NY
News 12

Long Island man charged after alleged robbery of a Rye City hotel

By News 12 Staff,

6 days ago

A 28-year-old Long Island man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a Marriott Hotel in the City of Rye.

Jose Nieves was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for robbery in the third degree. Rye police say the incident happened last month at the Courtyard Marriott on Midland Avenue.

A hotel employee told police that Nieves walked into the lobby around 4 a.m. holding what appeared to be a gun in his pocket. He then allegedly demanded money from the front desk register.

Police say Nieves made off with $250 in cash.

They say he is being held at Putnam County Correctional Facility.

