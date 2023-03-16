Open in App
Sioux City, IA
See more from this location?
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City police prepare for Saint Patrick’s Day

By Tyler Euchner,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uflg5_0lKTR3rg00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — St. Patrick’s Day is one of many drinking holidays and local police are preparing to keep the roads safe.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, roughly 50 people were either injured or killed in car crashes during the week of St. Patrick’s Day in 2022.

Neb. sheriff’s office looking for suspect who cut down, removed city trees

This year, the holiday lands on a Friday, so local police expect Saint Patrick’s Day to be busier than 2022.

“We’re gonna have additional squad cars out visible and they’re targeting drunk drivers,” said Sergeant Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD).

Sgt. Gill is reminding Siouxlanders if they plan to go out for drinks, set up a designated driver for the night.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
No injuries in Westside Sioux City fire
Sioux City, IA12 hours ago
Death of resident leads to $10,000 fine of Sioux City care facility
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Sioux City celebrates KCAU 9’s 70th anniversary
Sioux City, IA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sioux City woman accused of voter fraud granted continuance
Sioux City, IA8 hours ago
Sioux City Public Museum announces ‘Space Cities Camp’
Sioux City, IA5 hours ago
No injuries reported in Merrill hog confinement fire
Merrill, IA5 hours ago
Alleged weapon placed Yankton Middle School on lockdown Tuesday morning
Yankton, SD3 hours ago
Stray of the Day: Meet Jax
Sioux City, IA7 hours ago
Meier Towing has seen increase in vehicles being impounded
Sioux City, IA22 hours ago
City officials discussed adding new splash pad on Isabella Street
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Party bust leads to more than 40 citations for minors with alcohol, Stanton sheriff says
Pilger, NE1 day ago
Woman killed in Lincoln County crash identified
Tea, SD22 hours ago
‘Iowa Mama Bear’ sentenced for making false claims to DHS about ex-business partner’s family
Ankeny, IA7 hours ago
Former Kingsley Police Chief pleads not guilty to stalking charges
Kingsley, IA4 hours ago
No dress, no problem: Junior League of Sioux City hosts pop-up shopping event
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
Suspect in 11th Street stabbing pleads not guilty
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
The Wallflowers coming to Hard Rock Sioux City’s Anthem
Sioux City, IA5 hours ago
Two found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in South Sioux City
South Sioux City, NE1 day ago
New apartment complex aids in Sioux City’s growing downtown life
Sioux City, IA3 days ago
Severe Weather Awareness Week – Day 2: Lightning Safety
Sioux City, IA12 hours ago
Spring has sprung! A few fun facts about the season and what to expect for Spring 2023
Sioux City, IA5 hours ago
Sioux City woman sentenced to federal prison for escape from halfway house
Sioux City, IA7 days ago
Champions Chat: Central Lyon
Sioux City, IA1 hour ago
MEYER BROTHERS FUNERAL HOMES PURCHASED BY CANADIAN FIRM
Sioux City, IA6 days ago
Winter Storm Watch posted for southeast South Dakota (Audio)
Sioux Falls, SD6 days ago
South Sioux City RV dealership co-owner accused of theft, fraud of customers offered plea agreement
South Sioux City, NE8 days ago
Canton Police search for theft suspect
Canton, SD7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy