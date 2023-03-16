Open in App
Holland, MI
See more from this location?
WOOD TV8

Sheriff’s Office: Two hurt in crash near Holland

By Madalyn Buursma,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlKsX_0lKTQNOk00

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash near Holland Wednesday, deputies say.

It happened around 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Butternut Drive in Holland Township. A 41-year-old man from Allegan was driving northbound on Butternut Drive and stopped at the left turn lane, the Ottawa County sheriff’s Office said in a release.

When he started to turn onto James Street, he turned in front of a car driven by a 38-year-old woman from Holland, deputies say.

The woman and her passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Holland, were both brought to the hospital with injuries.

The other driver was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Holland, MI newsLocal Holland, MI
Authorities seek Holland teen last seen in October
Holland, MI1 day ago
Holland asks voters to OK land sale for refreshed waterfront
Holland, MI2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man injured in crash on US-131 near Wayland
Wayland, MI13 hours ago
1 hospitalized after crash in Georgetown Township
Georgetown Township, MI4 hours ago
Boy, 5, ejected from vehicle in West Michigan crash
Jamestown, MI1 day ago
5-year-old thrown from car in Jamestown Twp. collision
Jamestown, MI1 day ago
Kalamazoo car chase ends after suspect climbs building
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Deputies: Child hospitalized after dog bite
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Man arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
Benton Harbor, MI1 day ago
Parts of Cannonsburg Road shut down as crews respond to house fire
Cannonsburg, MI1 day ago
150 cars involved in I-96 pile-up, says MSP
Portland, MI3 days ago
'Unsettling' overnight break-in costs West MI business thousands
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
I-96 Reopens in Michigan After 150-Vehicle Pileup That Left 16 Injured
Portland, MI2 days ago
3 seriously hurt in wrong-way crash on US-131
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Park Street closed just north of downtown Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Police: 1 injured in explosion at Dicastal in Greenville
Greenville, MI3 days ago
Explosion site has seen OSHA violations, FBI search
Greenville, MI1 day ago
Boil water advisory in Kalamazoo neighborhood
Kalamazoo, MI10 hours ago
Wyoming residents demand answers following departure of city's fire chief
Wyoming, MI1 day ago
Charges issued for man who threw dog down stairs in GR apartment
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Portage man facing murder trial in 2021 fatal shooting
Portage, MI4 days ago
Two suspects from Florida arrested for fraud in Muskegon County
West Palm Beach, FL5 days ago
2 men enter pleas in death of teen at Lakeside Academy
Kalamazoo, MI4 days ago
12 suspects arrested for 22 burglaries in Kent County
Grand Rapids, MI5 days ago
86-year-old man injured in hit-and-run near Greenville
Greenville, MI7 days ago
Allegan breaks ground on downtown transformation
Allegan, MI1 day ago
Father: Students recorded 6th grader attacking 5-year-old on bus
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy