Open in App
TMZ

'Euphoria' Star Jacob Elordi Getting Protection From Alleged Stalker

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DgPr9_0lKTPQlU00
Getty

Jacob Elordi is scared ... he says a male fan with a criminal history keeps showing up at his home with unwanted gifts, and even though he's told the guy to scram, the dude is professing his love for him.

The "Euphoria" star beelined it to court Monday to get a restraining order against 61-year-old Robert Dennis Furo , who he claims has been stalking him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krtcY_0lKTPQlU00

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jacob says Furo twice dropped by his Hollywood home in February to leave gifts ... pastries, a bouquet of roses, candies and a handwritten note ... even though Jacob says he's never met the guy before.

Jacob claims the first incident happened Feb. 5 when he went out to walk his dog with a friend and came home to find a bag of pastries hanging over a street-facing side gate.

He claims he trashed the food but a few minutes later Furo was in his yard yelling Jacob's name, professing his love and saying he was happy to see Jacob's "stupid ugly face."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35yRVS_0lKTPQlU00

Jacob says he confronted the guy, telling him to beat it. When the guy finally left, Jacob says he ran outside to get his license plate and then called police.

A few weeks later, Jacob claims he came home from running errands to find flowers, candy and a note in his backyard ... and he says he has Furo on security footage entering his property 3 times in 30 minutes that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAYT2_0lKTPQlU00

Jacob submitted a copy of the note in the filing, and it reads ... "Jacob, I wanted to apologize for 3 sat. ago. Was hoping to catch you in. Wanted you to tell me if you have been sending. I found you on a beautiful Saturday afternoon quite organically without address without getting lost like this time. Would it be possible if you could call. My hands are shaking."

It sounds scary ... Jacob says he thinks Furo is monitoring his home or tracking his location ... because he says the guy only shows up when he leaves the house. He says he is now shooting a film and afraid to come back home.

Jacob says he has heard Furo has a rap sheet and claims he is the same guy Nicolas Cage said barged into his house back in 2007, waking Nick up in the middle of the night while wearing nothing but one of Cage's leather coats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycWdd_0lKTPQlU00

What's more, Jacob says Furo keeps posting on social media about how he loves him ... and he says he's scared Furo's behavior may escalate.

The judge signed off on a temporary restraining order ... and it calls for Furo to stop trying to contact Jacob and stay at least 100 yards away from Jacob, his house, car, and job.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nick Lachey Ordered to Anger Management, AA Over Paparazzi Incident
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL4 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL10 days ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger, 49ers News
San Francisco, CA3 hours ago
Famed Actress Hospitalized in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Heath Ledger's Manhattan Loft Where He Died Sells For $14.25M
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Ed Winter Coroner to the Stars Dead at 73
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Amanda Bynes Placed in Psychiatric Care After Walking Outside Without Any Clothes
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Two Star H.S. Athletes Killed In Sledding Crash At Colorado Ski Resort
Frisco, CO9 hours ago
New Video Shows Wild Car Wreck in NYC, 2 People Dead
New York City, NY12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy