'Euphoria' Star Jacob Elordi Getting Protection From Alleged Stalker

Getty

Jacob Elordi is scared ... he says a male fan with a criminal history keeps showing up at his home with unwanted gifts, and even though he's told the guy to scram, the dude is professing his love for him.

The "Euphoria" star beelined it to court Monday to get a restraining order against 61-year-old Robert Dennis Furo , who he claims has been stalking him.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jacob says Furo twice dropped by his Hollywood home in February to leave gifts ... pastries, a bouquet of roses, candies and a handwritten note ... even though Jacob says he's never met the guy before.

Jacob claims the first incident happened Feb. 5 when he went out to walk his dog with a friend and came home to find a bag of pastries hanging over a street-facing side gate.

He claims he trashed the food but a few minutes later Furo was in his yard yelling Jacob's name, professing his love and saying he was happy to see Jacob's "stupid ugly face."

Jacob says he confronted the guy, telling him to beat it. When the guy finally left, Jacob says he ran outside to get his license plate and then called police.

A few weeks later, Jacob claims he came home from running errands to find flowers, candy and a note in his backyard ... and he says he has Furo on security footage entering his property 3 times in 30 minutes that day.

Jacob submitted a copy of the note in the filing, and it reads ... "Jacob, I wanted to apologize for 3 sat. ago. Was hoping to catch you in. Wanted you to tell me if you have been sending. I found you on a beautiful Saturday afternoon quite organically without address without getting lost like this time. Would it be possible if you could call. My hands are shaking."

It sounds scary ... Jacob says he thinks Furo is monitoring his home or tracking his location ... because he says the guy only shows up when he leaves the house. He says he is now shooting a film and afraid to come back home.

Jacob says he has heard Furo has a rap sheet and claims he is the same guy Nicolas Cage said barged into his house back in 2007, waking Nick up in the middle of the night while wearing nothing but one of Cage's leather coats.

What's more, Jacob says Furo keeps posting on social media about how he loves him ... and he says he's scared Furo's behavior may escalate.

The judge signed off on a temporary restraining order ... and it calls for Furo to stop trying to contact Jacob and stay at least 100 yards away from Jacob, his house, car, and job.