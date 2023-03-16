Cowboys part ways with running back Ezekiel Elliott after 7 seasons

After seven seasons as one of the running backs for the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott has been released from the team.

The Cowboys drafted Elliott in 2016 as the fourth overall pick after being a standout at The Ohio State University, where he help led them to a College Football Playoff National Championship for the 2014 season.

“Zeke’s impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way. He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it. His commitment and passion for winning is selfless, and the accountability he brings everyday earned the respect of our coaches, his teammates and our entire organization. He wore the Cowboys Star with pride and purpose every single time he put it on, and we’re a better franchise because of the example he set for veterans and rookies alike. That carried over into our community as well, with Zeke’s generosity and spirit about giving and caring for others,” Owner and General Manager of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, said.

In 2019, Elliot signed a six-year $90 million dollar extension. During the 2022 season, he rushed for 876 yards, with an average of 3.8 yards per carry, and scored 12 touchdowns.

Throughout his career as a Cowboy, he rushed for 8262 yards, ranking him third on the all-time rushing record behind Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith, and led the league in running yards in the 2016 - 2018 seasons.

The Cowboys have placed their franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard. The departure of Elliot frees up more than $10 million in cap salary space.

The 2023 NFL free agency officially opened Wednesday at 4:00 pm., and it is unknown what team Elliot will land with.