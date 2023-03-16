Open in App
Murfreesboro, TN
The milkshakes are back! Beloved Reeves-Sain Drug Store returns to Murfreesboro

By Forrest Sanders,

6 days ago
What is it that makes the milkshakes at Murfreesboro's Reeves-Sain Drug Store so good? Is it the flavors?

"My favorite milkshake here is strawberry," one woman chimed in.

"My favorite is the Oreo," smiled another woman working behind the counter.

Is it the presentation?

"Check it out!" said a worker walking over. "Sprinkles, the cherry, and the old fashioned soda glass."

"This is our mint chocolate chip, and this is our thin mint shake," said another worker.

"It's the sprinkles," one kid said with a smile.

"They're just the best in town," said another customer. "Tender, loving care, I guess."

"We're known far and wide for the milkshakes, got voted for years and years as the number one milkshakes in Rutherford County," said pharmacist Rick Sain.

"I have two siblings, on our birthdays, mom would take us here, and that was kinda our birthday tradition," said a customer.

The story is the place opened in 1980 as Reeves-Powell Drug Store. Pharmacist Rick Sain became an owner and the name changed to Reeves-Sain in 1994. The traditions continued for twenty more years before the trouble happened.

"We ended up selling to Fred's Dollar Discount Store in 2015," Sain said. "When they went bankrupt, no one saw it coming. It was pretty devastating for us all."

In 2018 Reeves-Sain closed.

"We gotta open this back up," Sain said, remembering his reaction to the closure. "This wasn't the way it was supposed to end."

He got the building back and Reeves-Sain has just reopened. They served 1,800 milkshakes last week alone.

"It's been lots of hugs and 'thank you's for coming back, being back," smiled Sain.

"I grew up here," said a customer. "This has been a staple of Murfreesboro for the longest time. Glad to see it back."

So again, what is it that makes the milkshakes here so good?

Laura Gossett who runs the Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table in Reeves-Sain might have it figured out.

"I think it's more about the nostalgia," Gossett said. "It's people having the memories of growing up here and coming and getting a milkshake, and now they're bringing their children. I think that's the big draw."

"It as good as you remember it?" we asked one customer.

"It's even better," she answered.

