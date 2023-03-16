Open in App
Corona, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

New details emerge as to why a man with a hatchet attacked a victim before entering Corona gym

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5FJm_0lKTFx3Z00

Officials have released more information as to what caused the scary scene in a Corona Planet Fitness where a man held a bloodied victim at knifepoint before being held down by good Samaritans.

In the shocking video, the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Ronald Chand of Santa Ana, can be heard yelling "Please respect us. Give me water. I need water," before the 41-year-old victim from Riverside tackled his attacker.

Officers with the Corona Police Department say the victim was transported to a local hospital with significant but non-life threatening injuries to his upper body.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

Officials say the altercation began in the parking lot of the shopping center when the victim encountered the suspect acting erratically, leading the victim to begin recording the suspect.

The suspect grew agitated, blocked the victim's car with his own car and stabbed the victim several times before entering the Planet Fitness, detectives told Eyewitness News.

That is when a shocked gym member began recording the video of the two inside.

After the victim tackled the suspect, he began to fight back, causing a few good Samaritans to leap onto the suspect and hold him down until police arrived.

"I got him on his back and I held his arm down so Steve could take the knife from him," said John Keene, one of the good Samaritans who jumped to tackle the suspect. "And then there was hatchet there too and we handed it to somebody else and they took it away from the scene."

Keene said his adrenaline didn't start pumping until it was all over, when he looked around and saw how bad the situation really was.

For Keene, the incident is a reminder to always be on the lookout for possible danger.

"When you pull up into any parking lot, look around to see who is around," said Keene. "Always be watching. Be willing to help other people, too."

Police commend the good Samaritans who helped the victim in this case, but they say people who encounter someone acting erratically should leave them be and call the police.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Ana, CA newsLocal Santa Ana, CA
Man attacked with hatchet outside Corona gym turns out to be Bollywood actor
Corona, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Riverside Park Rangers shot at after breaking up apparent drug deal
Riverside, CA19 hours ago
Man reportedly beaten and shocked with a Taser by Montclair police has died, family says
Montclair, CA7 hours ago
24-year-old La Palma woman found dead in Anaheim apartment; ex-boyfriend arrested for murder
Anaheim, CA15 hours ago
Remains of Person Discovered Behind Corona Business, No Signs of Foul Play
Corona, CA20 hours ago
Los Angeles man arrested after 78-mile pursuit that started in Victorville
Victorville, CA5 hours ago
Menifee teen fatally shot during horseplay with firearm
Menifee, CA1 day ago
Grand jury to consider if 2 former Torrance police officers should be charged in fatal 2018 shooting
Torrance, CA18 hours ago
Woman Arrested for Shooting Another Woman in Moreno Valley, Police Say
Moreno Valley, CA1 day ago
Authorities ID man shot to death by family member
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
17-year-old arrested for the murder of Donald Sullivan in Adelanto
Adelanto, CA2 days ago
Rise in violent crime, overdose deaths on Metro system pushes LAPD to re-think safety strategies
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
75-year-old woman, 12 cats dead after house fire in Sylmar
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Two street racers arrested in Tustin after exceeding 100 mph
Tustin, CA1 day ago
2 teens arrested for fatal Long Beach triple shooting
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Man accused of Riverside road rage fatal shooting pleads not guilty
Riverside, CA3 days ago
LAPD Commissioner frustrated over publication of officers' personal information
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
1 hospitalized in Orange County mall shooting
Orange, CA3 days ago
DUI suspect arrested after standoff, pursuit in Riverside County
Ontario, CA3 days ago
El Sereno stabbing survivor recalls terrifying attack
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Headlines: Torrance Pays $750,000 to Owner of Car Vandalized With Swastika By Police
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Man pleads guilty to deadly crash in Costa Mesa area
Costa Mesa, CA3 days ago
2nd Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Of Security Guard In Muscoy
Muscoy, CA4 days ago
Officers recover more than 200 cases of stolen beer in Fontana
Fontana, CA3 days ago
'Couple hundred' cases of stolen beer recovered by Fontana police
Fontana, CA4 days ago
Irwindale police chief accused of retaliation after ending affair with Sergeant’s wife
Irwindale, CA1 day ago
Teen in Victorville arrested on 3 felony charges, other teen still on the run
Victorville, CA4 days ago
L.A. riders bail on Metro trains amid 'horror' of deadly drug overdoses, crime
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy