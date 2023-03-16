Open in App
Washington County, UT
See more from this location?
ABC4

Officials close roads in Washington County following flood warnings

By Chin Tung Tan,

6 days ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Officials have closed multiple roads in southern Utah as floodwater rises to dangerous levels.

Gunlock Road has been closed from Old Highway 91 to the Gunlock Reservoir until further notice, according to Washington County Emergency Services. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting moderate flooding at the Virgin River Trail in St. George through 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16.

There have also been multiple reports of flooding at Snow Canyon State Park Wednesday evening. In fact, Washington County Search and Rescue crews were dispatched to the Park after a family of five from Florida was trapped by floodwaters during their hike. They are now safe and sound.

Flood Warnings in effect for Washington County, including Zion National Park

In addition to the Flash Flood Warning in southwest Washington County, the Flood Watch in and around Zion National Park has been upgraded to a Flood Warning . The Hilldale and Colorado City area is also under a Flood Warning until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday . According to the National Weather Service, small streams and slot canyons will flood due to excessive rainfall in the area.

Speaking of Old Highway 91, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of the road near Ash Creek Reservoir before and after floodwater had risen, leading officials to close it down:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuJey_0lKTAloi00
    There is a mere nine-hour difference between this picture and the next. Courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47CWXH_0lKTAloi00
    Courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

“We’ve been through this before and it’s going to be okay,” said officials at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. “Here is a friendly reminder: As the rains continue to come down, there are some roads that may flood over. Do not cross flooded roads. They may be deeper than you realize and sometime the current may be strong enough to wash your car away, with you in it.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

South of the reservoir in the city of Toquerville, the Ash Creek river is now running hard and fast with currents strong enough to sweep a person away, officials said. Residents are warned against traveling near the river.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared a video showing the water levels at the Ash Creek river this morning.

Washington County officials share the following tips on how to be prepared for floods :

  • Follow common preparedness guidelines such as preparing 72-hour kits, emergency medication supplies, a family evacuation plan and out-of-area contact.
  • Clean out blockage & debris from gutters, drains, ditches and waterways on your property.
  • Acquire appropriate supplies to protect your home and property such as sandbags.
  • Stay informed:
    • by listening to NOAA Weather Radio , TV, and social media,
    • register with your local alerting system or 911register
    • text WCFLOOD to 888777 for current emergency information and instructions regarding flooding

In a rare occurrence, waterfalls at Gunlock State Park have reportedly started flowing again Wednesday morning. The waterfalls were stopped in 2020 and didn’t flow in 2021 either because of low water levels and snowpack.

Park officials warn visitors of debris that have accumulated near the top of the waterfalls due to high amounts of runoff. According to the National Water and Climate Center , the snowpack in southwestern Utah is 227% of the average snow water equivalent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqJUJ_0lKTAloi00
Flowing waterfalls at Gunlock. Courtesy of Gunlock State Park

There were reportedly some concerns that the Baker Reservoir and Gunlock Reservoir may spill over due to prolonged wet weather in the area. WCSO officials said the Baker Reservoir has a designated spillway to contain overflowing water and that they will continue to monitor both reservoirs as the day goes on.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nwcq_0lKTAloi00
    Courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEVO8_0lKTAloi00
    Courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

The remainder of Washington County has a Flood Advisory that is set to last until Thursday afternoon as snowmelt and excessive rainfall result in elevated river levels, particularly along Santa Clara River between Gunlock Reservoir and St. George.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Winter storm warning in effect for portions of Utah mountains
Brian Head, UT1 day ago
WATCH: Officials investigating fire that prompted large plume of smoke over southern Utah
Cedar City, UT1 day ago
St. George experiencing minor flooding; past mitigation work paying off
Saint George, UT3 days ago
Water levels on the rise in southern Utah, some reservoirs overflowing
Bloomington, ID5 days ago
SB119 Water Calculation Reveals Desperation
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
St. George is in for a Wet Wednesday
Saint George, UT6 days ago
We’ve witnessed campus cancellation campaigns. Elder Holland deserves to be heard at Southern Utah University
Cedar City, UT19 hours ago
15-year-old missing Utah girl believed to be with 19-year-old boyfriend
Plain City, UT7 days ago
This Restaurant is a 5.0 on Google in St. George, UT
Saint George, UT5 days ago
Large crowd answers to Hollywood's call for Costner's upcoming western saga
Saint George, UT3 days ago
Petition opposes LDS Church leader Jeffery R. Holland as SUU commencement speaker
Cedar City, UT4 days ago
SUU campus divided over LDS apostle chosen as commencement speaker
Cedar City, UT23 hours ago
Top 5 Cheap but DELICIOUS Restaurants in St George, Utah
Saint George, UT11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy