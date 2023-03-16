Officials close roads in Washington County following flood warnings
By Chin Tung Tan,
6 days ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Officials have closed multiple roads in southern Utah as floodwater rises to dangerous levels.
Gunlock Road has been closed from Old Highway 91 to the Gunlock Reservoir until further notice, according to Washington County Emergency Services. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting moderate flooding at the Virgin River Trail in St. George through 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16.
Speaking of Old Highway 91, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of the road near Ash Creek Reservoir before and after floodwater had risen, leading officials to close it down:
“We’ve been through this before and it’s going to be okay,” said officials at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. “Here is a friendly reminder: As the rains continue to come down, there are some roads that may flood over. Do not cross flooded roads. They may be deeper than you realize and sometime the current may be strong enough to wash your car away, with you in it.”
South of the reservoir in the city of Toquerville, the Ash Creek river is now running hard and fast with currents strong enough to sweep a person away, officials said. Residents are warned against traveling near the river.
Park officials warn visitors of debris that have accumulated near the top of the waterfalls due to high amounts of runoff. According to the National Water and Climate Center , the snowpack in southwestern Utah is 227% of the average snow water equivalent.
There were reportedly some concerns that the Baker Reservoir and Gunlock Reservoir may spill over due to prolonged wet weather in the area. WCSO officials said the Baker Reservoir has a designated spillway to contain overflowing water and that they will continue to monitor both reservoirs as the day goes on.
The remainder of Washington County has a Flood Advisory that is set to last until Thursday afternoon as snowmelt and excessive rainfall result in elevated river levels, particularly along Santa Clara River between Gunlock Reservoir and St. George.
