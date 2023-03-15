Open in App
Lawrence, KS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

March Madness: Howard vs. Kansas odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xopsP_0lKSbwAr00

The 16th-seeded Howard Bison (22-12) take on the No. 1-seeded Kansas Jayhawks (27-7) Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament West Region. Tip from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, is set for 2 p.m. ET (TBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Howard vs. Kansas odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Howard took down Norfolk State 65-64 to cover as a 2-point underdog and win the MEAC Tournament on Saturday. It ended its season on an impressive 5-game winning streak and going 8-2 in its last 10 games. The Bison were 6-4 against the spread (ATS) in that span and are 18-13 ATS this season.

Kansas fell 76-56 to the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship failing to cover as a 2-point favorite. It is 8-2 in its last 10 games with both losses coming against Texas. In that span, the Jayhawks are 6-4 ATS and sit at 16-18 ATS on the season.

: USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

THE BRACKETS ARE BACK! The USA TODAY Sports Bracket Challenge is back! $1 MILLION grand prize for a perfect bracket, $25,000 prize for top bracket. Free to enter, 21+. Terms apply, void where prohibited by law. See Official Rules. Play now!

Howard vs. Kansas odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Wednesday at 6:12 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Howard +1050 (bet $100 to win $1,050) | Kansas -5500 (bet $4500 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Howard +21.5 (-108) | Kansas -21.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 145.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Can you survive? USA TODAY Sports’ Men and Women’s Basketball Tournament Survivor Pools are here with a $5,000 prize for each contest! Free to enter, 21+. Terms apply, void where prohibited by law. See Official Rules. Play now!

Howard vs. Kansas picks and predictions

Prediction

Kansas 81, Howard 63

PASS.

At 45 times the risk as the reward, the moneyline is not worth a play.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

LEAN HOWARD +21.5 (-108).

While Kansas is the far superior team, it has only covered the spread once of a possible 5 times while playing as a 20-plus point favorite. The Jayhawks are just 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games and 3-4 ATS in neutral site games. Howard is 5-1 ATS in neutral site games this season.

BET UNDER 145.5 (-108).

The Under is 7-0 in the Jayhawks’ last 7 games, 4-0 in their last 4 neutral site games, 4-0 in their last 4 games against a team with a winning percentage above .600, and 5-2 in their last 7 games following a ATS loss.

As a 1-seed against a 16-seed, this game should be a blowout meaning Kansas would need to carry the load to hit the Over which does not seem likely given their recent history of Unders.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

For sports betting picks and tips

SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Plus, try out the USA TODAY Parlay Calculator and please gamble responsibly.

Follow @seth_orlemann on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
California teenager, who smuggled almost 40 pounds of meth aboard a bus in Missouri, indicted for meth trafficking
Compton, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jayhawks’ March Madness star gets basketball genes from mom
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Major Bill Self health update
Lawrence, KS23 hours ago
Kansas prepares for Arkansas with Bill Self’s status unknown
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Game Time Announced for Arkansas-Kansas
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Game times announced for second NCAA tournament games for Kansas, Missouri
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Bill Self missing KU’s March Madness opener
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Now That’s Rural: Sara Shivers, Salt Creek Farm
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
Hundreds of Kansans get medical marijuana cards in Missouri as state weighs legalization
Topeka, KS2 days ago
The 1979 skeletal remains discovered in Washington state belonged to a male who was born in Topeka.
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Kansas WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Two killed in crash on I-435 near 45 Highway
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Statehouse scraps: The hearings that weren’t, school monopoly loopiness, bills never die in Kansas
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Areas in East Central Kansas with winter driving conditions
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Train derailment south of Topeka resolved
Topeka, KS1 day ago
The Big Biscuit introduces new spicy and sweet sandwich
Prairie Village, KS2 days ago
Kansas City's Retail Landscape Shrinks Again with the Closure of Another Store
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
This Huge Thrift Shop in Kansas is a Must-Visit
Overland Park, KS6 days ago
KHP respond to two-vehicle injury crash on I-70 in Shawnee County
Topeka, KS18 hours ago
Kansas City man charged in deadly beating of another man with a metal bolt
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Bridge in KCK closing for deck replacement project
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
Deadly rollover crash north of Topeka
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Central Topeka shooting may have been accidental
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Stormont Vail plans to honor doctor who unexpectedly passed away
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Missing man found deceased in rural Kansas following search
Williamsburg, KS3 days ago
Rain, sleet and snow all possible Thursday
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
How the collapse of 2 financial institutions caused a Kansas City bank's stock to fall
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
One arrested in accidental shooting
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Woman hospitalized, in serious condition following Lawrence collision
Lawrence, KS4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy