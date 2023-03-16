Woodlake homes flood for second time in less than a week

Persistent rain and runoff from recent storms has led to a critical situation in the South Valley.

Emergency crews are racing against the clock as they do their best to prevent widespread flooding from swollen rivers.

Wednesday marked the second time in the last five days Veronica Zaragoza and her family had to clear damage from their Woodlake home.

She says her entire home took on a foot of water with recent rainfall.

Last Friday, it was three feet of water, damaging two cars, and the appliances in the house.

She says she feels sad because they're having to throw away everything they've worked for.

Further south in Porterville, the Tule River has prompted the Sheriff's office to close roads and evacuate homes along Road 284 to the spillway.

It's not just the high levels that are concerning, it's how fast the water is moving.

"Water of this magnitude has a mind of its own. it will take off in different directions or destroy roads, bridges and trees," said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

The Springville home Jacob and Danielle Clark share isn't part of phase one of evacuations-- but they're still gearing up to leave if that changes.

"We're able to get down just fine but we'll leave before it gets too bad," explained Jacob Clark, a Springville resident.

"Keep us in your prayers and know this wasn't out of being nave this is a historic flood," Danielle added.

Officials are urging residents to take these evacuation orders and warnings seriously.

The sheriff is telling residents to plan ahead. Water of this magnitude is proving not only destructive but dangerous.