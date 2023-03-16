Open in App
Woodlake, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Woodlake homes flood for second time in less than a week

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YMhe_0lKSXRMQ00

Persistent rain and runoff from recent storms has led to a critical situation in the South Valley.

Emergency crews are racing against the clock as they do their best to prevent widespread flooding from swollen rivers.

Wednesday marked the second time in the last five days Veronica Zaragoza and her family had to clear damage from their Woodlake home.

She says her entire home took on a foot of water with recent rainfall.

Last Friday, it was three feet of water, damaging two cars, and the appliances in the house.

She says she feels sad because they're having to throw away everything they've worked for.

Further south in Porterville, the Tule River has prompted the Sheriff's office to close roads and evacuate homes along Road 284 to the spillway.

It's not just the high levels that are concerning, it's how fast the water is moving.

"Water of this magnitude has a mind of its own. it will take off in different directions or destroy roads, bridges and trees," said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

The Springville home Jacob and Danielle Clark share isn't part of phase one of evacuations-- but they're still gearing up to leave if that changes.

"We're able to get down just fine but we'll leave before it gets too bad," explained Jacob Clark, a Springville resident.

"Keep us in your prayers and know this wasn't out of being nave this is a historic flood," Danielle added.

Officials are urging residents to take these evacuation orders and warnings seriously.

The sheriff is telling residents to plan ahead. Water of this magnitude is proving not only destructive but dangerous.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Porterville, CA newsLocal Porterville, CA
Tulare County residents return to ruined homes with more storms ahead
Porterville, CA20 hours ago
Severe erosion along Tule River fuels flood concerns for Porterville homes
Porterville, CA21 hours ago
Evacuation order issued for parts of Tule River
Porterville, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tulare County Fairgrounds provides shelter for livestock animals after flood
Porterville, CA20 hours ago
TCSO: Evacuation order reduced to warning for Tule River
Porterville, CA2 days ago
Tulare County residents seeking relief from flood damages
Porterville, CA3 days ago
Shaping up to be the ‘biggest water year in modern history’ on the Kings River
Hanford, CA19 hours ago
Porterville residents return home to grab essentials after evacuations
Porterville, CA4 days ago
FD: Attic fire causes $40,000 in damage to Visalia home
Visalia, CA1 day ago
Roads in Tulare closed due to flooding
Tulare, CA3 days ago
Atmospheric River: Concerns over flooding, rapid snowmelt in Valley and foothills
Fresno, CA22 hours ago
Amtrak station closed in Corcoran due to weather conditions
Corcoran, CA6 hours ago
Porterville residents scrambling to get ahead of floods
Porterville, CA5 days ago
2023 Fresno Polar Plunge drives crowd to Millerton Lake
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Hwy. 43 Closed South Of Corcoran Due To Flooding
Corcoran, CA4 days ago
Woodlake extends emergency declaration as residents demand answers
Woodlake, CA14 hours ago
TCSO: Evacuation order issued for area in Porterville
Porterville, CA5 days ago
Several Rushed To The Hospital After Reported Gas Leak In Kingsburg
Kingsburg, CA1 day ago
‘Leave now’: Evacuation Order issued for these Porterville residents
Porterville, CA4 days ago
Ponderosa residents down to one way in and out of town
California Hot Springs, CA3 days ago
Visalia prepares for flooding as Lake Kaweah reaches capacity
Visalia, CA4 days ago
Evacuation orders issued for Allensworth and Alpaugh communities
Alpaugh, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy