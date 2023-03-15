Open in App
San Francisco Examiner

More money for embattled EMpower: “This needs to be an FBI investigation”

By Craig Lee/The ExaminerAllyson Aleksey,

5 days ago
SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne said he knew the district’s payroll system would be a challenge when he took the position. Craig Lee/The Examiner

More money, more problems?

The San Francisco School Board voted Wednesday to allocate an additional $5.1 million toward fixing the school district’s payroll system — bringing the total cost of the troubled software to $30 million.

Is the additional money necessary, even after $8.8 million was approved to fix the system’s bugs no more than four months ago? Chris Clauss, an educator at George Washington High School, told board commissioners, “Given the harm that has been caused by (the district’s payroll) system, and the ballooning expense, that’s a question you need to answer. If this doesn’t solve the problems, SFUSD will have spent over $30 million on this system. Again, is this worth it?”

Based on the district’s recommendation to approve, and a unanimous vote from commissioners, the money is necessary.

There are 43 “essential positions that we need to have in place to continue to move forward with this system,” Candi Clark, CEO of The Education Experts, an organization that provides finance solutions to educational agencies, told commissioners at the Wednesday meeting. “And (hiring) has been a challenge for a variety of different reasons. A lot of it stems around trying to find individuals willing to come and work for the district.”

“This is a daunting task. There are a lot of positions we need to fill,” she said.

The district needs more staff with experience in business services — specifically payroll, human resources, data testing, case management and system support — to “fix” the payroll system. The $5.1 million should help facilitate that, according to the contract between the San Francisco Unified School District and Infosys Limited, the company that implemented the EMpower system.

Clark warned, though, that the “pool for talent is thin.”

Educators and education leaders rebuffed the proposal.

“I am appalled to hear a request for more money,” said Virginia Marshall, chairperson of the Education Committee for the San Francisco Branch NAACP. “This company (Infosys) should not be given one more penny that takes away the integrity of the students and staff in this district.”

“This needs to be an FBI investigation — give this money to the teachers, to the custodians, to the people who have not been paid,” she said, in reference to the thousands of teachers and staff whose paychecks have been affected by the system over its lifetime.

Superintendent Matt Wayne said that he knew the payroll system would be a challenge when he took the position — the system rolled out in January 2022 and he assumed control in July 2022. But, he said, he did not know “the huge scope and depth of issues we’re facing.”

“I don’t know if I can expect the public’s trust just yet,” he said. “Trust is something we are a way from earning. We are trying to earn that trust back.”

“This is a hard vote. In (January 2022), I felt like I was being asked to approve a blank check. I don’t feel that way about (this contract amendment), I feel that there is a level of accountability here that didn’t exist before,” Commissioner Matt Alexander said. “I don’t expect the public to believe that yet. I share the extreme skepticism that has been expressed by the public.”

“We actually need this system if we want to keep paying our employees — we have to get this system working, it’s the only one we have,” he said.

Board member Lisa Weismann-Ward said she also shares “a level of confidence she didn’t feel before.”

“The reality is, we have to pay our educators and staff until this is stabilized. There are no other options. Not approving this puts us in a position where folks will endure significant harm,” she said.

Only one other district in the state uses the same payroll system as the San Francisco Unified School District uses currently, Clark said. Without naming that district, she said that it was a “difficult implementation” there with similar problems.

“It took seven to 10 years for that system to be implemented (correctly). We don’t want to repeat that,” she told commissioners.

