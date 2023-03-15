Source: 1 person killed in large house fire in Belmar

One person was killed in a large house fire in Belmar, a source close to the investigation tells News 12 New Jersey.

The fire started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday inside a home on Surf and 18th avenues.

Fire departments from several surrounding towns came out to fight the fire. Strong wind gusts fanned the flames, threatening other homes.

Fire officials say that they were able to mostly contain the fire to the one house, but some other homes were damaged.

A source tells News 12 that there were two people inside the home at the time of the fire. They say that one person was able to escape, but another one died.

It was not clear how the fire began.