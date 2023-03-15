Police: Connecticut state trooper suspended, charged with computer crimes

Connecticut state police says they have arrested a trooper in a complex computer crimes investigation.

State police say on Jan. 9, they learned of allegations that Trooper Mitchell Paz was allowing a third-party access to a state police reporting system that contains sensitive information. Paz has been a member of the Connecticut State Police since 2015.

Officials say the trooper was immediately placed on administrative leave with no police powers and a criminal investigation began.

Police say an arrest warrant was submitted, and Paz was charged with two counts of computer crimes in the third degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit a computer crime in the third degree.

Paz posted $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in New Britain on March 29.

Investigators say two more arrests were made on Feb. 23 in connection to this case. Shawn A. Roka, of Watertown, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit computer crimes in the third degree and Amanda A. Marino, of Terryville, was charged with two counts of computer crimes in the third degree and one count of conspiracy to commit computer crimes.

Trooper Paz has been fully suspended with pay.