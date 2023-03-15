Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
News 12

Brownsville family in fear of tree root damage taking over their home

By Adolfo Carrion and Julio Avila,

3 days ago

A Brooklyn family is dealing with an unwelcome neighbor invading their Brownsville home, as tree roots continue to damage the property.

Nichola Barnes and her family say growing roots coming from a tree on their sidewalk are raising concerns among them and their neighbors.

“I fear that this root, as large as it is…. It’ll come eventually under the house and it will damage the pipes and the sewer system,” said Barnes. “It’s a situation that’s unbearable.”

Barnes showed News 12 the roots protruding through the ground along the sidewalk, and that homeowners in the area have told Barnes it’s impacting their front lawns, fences and gardens.

“Because of the roots, we are unable to plant as we usually do,” said Barnes.

The sidewalk along the section of Rockaway Avenue has signs of lifting from the growing roots. Barnes and other homeowners have reported this to the city’s Parks Department, which is responsible for maintaining roots and pruning of all street trees, but they say the department hasn’t responded.

The complaints show that some of those reports have been closed, with one worker saying they couldn’t find the tree.

Barnes and her family hope that the city will act soon to address the root of the problem before further damages are made to the street or their home.

News 12 has reached out to the Parks Department to see how the family can resolve the issue and on the status of the 311 tickets and is awaiting a response.

Comments / 0
