Big Ten Roundtable Podcast: Purdue's Ethan Morton Talks League Sweep, NCAA Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Ethan Morton joined Sports Illustrated/FanNation publisher Tom Brew for the ''Big Ten Roundtable'' podcast this week. They talked about Purdue's sweep of the Big Ten regular season and conference tournament, and previewed the upcoming NCAA Tournament in a wide-ranging interview.

Morton was fantastic, as always. He's the first 19 minutes of the show. Indiana's Xavier Johnson is also a guest and appears after Morton.

Here are the highlights of Morton's interview:

— on winning two Big Ten titles

“Yeah, great year for us, obviously. There’s still more that we want to accomplish, but those are two goals that you set for yourself as a team every single year. For us to do that was pretty cool for us. We’re excited about it, but we’re also excited to see what we can do (in the NCAA Tournament).

— on Zach Edey’s development

“Zach works at it, and we all had a good idea he was going to have a good year because we were with him every day. We were excited for him, and we knew we had a dude who could get 20 and 10 every night. It helps settle everyone down.’’

“He definitely added some counters, which was really good for him this year. His ability to be able to play 30 or minutes is super impressive and he puts a lot of pressure on the rim when he’s out there.’’

— on the two freshmen guards

“When I saw them, just the confidence they brought was the biggest thing. You could tell they weren’t afraid of any moment, and we saw all of that pretty early. It’s super hard in this league as freshman, and it’s a long grind. They’re off to a great start, and I’m happy to have them here. They’re great guys, and it’s cool that they listen to me and give me a little bit of respect.’’

