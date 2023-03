Connor Joe had a big game for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but it was all for naught as Pittsburgh was defeated by the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 in Dunedin.

Joe finished the afternoon 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, a run scored and a stolen base. Thanks to the three-hit performance, Joe raised his average to .280 and now carries a .797 OPS.

Joe became the first Pirates’ player this spring to record a three-hit game.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW: