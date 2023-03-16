Open in App
Australia employment rebounds in Feb, jobless drops back to near 50-yr lows

By Stella Qiu,

SYDNEY, March 16 (Reuters) - Australia employment rebounded strongly in February while the jobless rate fell back to near 50-year lows, data showed on Thursday, though the upbeat result was overshadowed by worries about global recession amid a rout in bank shares.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed net employment rose 64,600 in February from January, when they fell a revised 10,900. Market forecasts had been for a rebound of 48,500.

The jobless rate dropped to 3.5%, from 3.7%, when analysts had looked for a dip to 3.6%. Hours worked jumped by 3.9% in another signal of resilient activity.

