Open in App
Visalia, CA
See more from this location?
YourCentralValley.com

2 dead, 1 injured in Visalia crash, police say

By Isaiah Varela,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZGd1_0lKQaTjj00

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two people are dead after a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 12:30 p.m. they responded to the intersection of Demaree Street south of West La Vida Avenue for a traffic collision.

Upon investigation, officers determined a black GMC truck was traveling northbound on Demaree and veered into the southbound lanes, colliding with a black Cadillac sedan.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjsZF_0lKQaTjj00
    Courtesy of Visalia Watchdog
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNhJj_0lKQaTjj00
    Courtesy of Visalia Watchdog
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIzDi_0lKQaTjj00
    Courtesy of Visalia Watchdog
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDs9i_0lKQaTjj00
    Courtesy of Visalia Watchdog
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bt1J7_0lKQaTjj00
    Courtesy of Visalia Watchdog
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWhPu_0lKQaTjj00
    Courtesy of Visalia Watchdog

Officials say the driver and passenger of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene while the man driving the truck was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending confirmation and notification of the family, according to police.

The Visalia Police Department is still investigating the cause of the collision and is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (559) 713-4237.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
11 arrested at Fresno DUI checkpoint, police say
Fresno, CA5 hours ago
Family displaced after car crashes into central Fresno home
Fresno, CA20 hours ago
Porterville SWAT team investigation, police say
Porterville, CA5 hours ago
Man found dead after firing at officers at Fresno home, police say
Fresno, CA15 hours ago
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting in Fresno
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Suspected DUI driver crashes into 3 vehicles, gets stopped by citizen
Clovis, CA2 days ago
Minor arrested after Clovis playground engulfed by flames, police say
Clovis, CA2 days ago
Man dies after being attacked by dog in Visalia, police say
Visalia, CA43 minutes ago
Fresno police investigate after robbery at convenience store
Fresno, CA6 hours ago
Several Rushed To The Hospital After Reported Gas Leak In Kingsburg
Kingsburg, CA1 day ago
Lamp Liter Inn clerk held up at gunpoint: Visalia Police
Visalia, CA2 days ago
FPD shoots, kills man they say refused to drop knife
Fresno, CA2 days ago
PD: Clovis man suspected of DUI after hitting parked cars
Clovis, CA3 days ago
Fresno police chief addresses officer-involved shooting concerns
Fresno, CA15 hours ago
Man shot and killed by Fresno police officers at southwest station identified
Fresno, CA20 hours ago
Teen dies in hospital after double shooting in Selma, police say
Selma, CA20 hours ago
FD: Attic fire causes $40,000 in damage to Visalia home
Visalia, CA1 day ago
Large guns seized after traffic stop in Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
PD: Man brings 5 o’clock traffic to stop, officer injured
Fresno, CA4 days ago
DUI Driver Stopped by Neighbors is Arrested
Clovis, CA3 days ago
Officers shoot and kill man armed with knife outside SW Fresno police station
Fresno, CA2 days ago
UPDATE: Suspected pipe bomb not a threat, suspects cleared, PD says
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Fresno Women Charged With Fentanyl Trafficking After Federal Raid
Fresno, CA23 hours ago
Missing 34-year-old Pedro Perez found dead in Fresno
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Suspect detained after Tower District shooting, police say
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Evacuation orders issued for Allensworth and Alpaugh communities
Alpaugh, CA2 days ago
Tulare County residents return to ruined homes with more storms ahead
Porterville, CA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy