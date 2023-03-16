Open in App
Law Roach Clarified He Isn't Breaking Up With Zendaya A Day After The Celebrity Stylist Said He Was Retiring

By Paige Skinner,

5 days ago

On Wednesday, Law Roach, a stylist to celebrities like Celine Dion, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, and, most iconically, Zendaya, posted on Instagram that he is retiring .

Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” the 44-year-old captioned his announcement post, a graphic of a “RETIRED” traffic sign.

Instagram: @luxurylaw

“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me!" he continued. "You win … I’m out.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

It came just days after one of the looks he styled for the Oscars festivities went viral: Hunter Schafer wearing a feather design by Ann Demeulemeester .

Axelle / FilmMagic

Many fans were saddened by the news, tweeting that Roach and Zendaya were breaking up.

ZENDAYA AND LAW ROACH ARE BREAKING UP

@nothnghppens 06:10 PM - 14 Mar 2023

no more zendaya styled by law roach

@PlNKMTTER 06:46 PM - 14 Mar 2023

Others wondered if the announcement was in response to Roach not being given a front-row seat at the Louis Vuitton fashion show a week ago.

zendaya sitting down next to emma stone at the louis vuitton show reaction video law roach disappointed he has to sit in the second row zendaya pointing behind her meme

@TheMemesArchive 01:13 AM - 07 Mar 2023

As fans reacted to the news, his name trended on Twitter.

Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

Celebrities also reacted to the news, with actor and social media star Addison Rae commenting, “WHAT?!” and designer Christian Siriano, who simply wrote "No." Country music singer Maren Morris commented with a broken heart emoji.

Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images

Naomi Campbell commented, "Law I won't let you !!!! We don't quit .. strived to hard." And Nene Leakes wrote, "Mental health is first."

David M. Benett / Getty Images for EMERGE

But on Wednesday, Roach tweeted that he and "Z," aka Zendaya, aren't breaking up. "So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever," Roach tweeted.

So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever!

@LUXURYLAW 09:41 PM - 15 Mar 2023

"She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love," he said.

She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love.

@LUXURYLAW 09:43 PM - 15 Mar 2023

He also tweeted a GIF from The Color Purple that he and Zendaya will never part.

Literally me and zendaya….

@LUXURYLAW 09:45 PM - 15 Mar 2023

Fans expressed their relief.

@LUXURYLAW My prayers have been answered!!

@Spiteful_ideals 09:45 PM - 15 Mar 2023

@LUXURYLAW You ain’t even have to clear this up but the sigh of relief I let out reading it? Real one.

@yojaylion 10:01 PM - 15 Mar 2023

Still, it's not totally clear from Roach's tweets what this means for his retirement.

Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

A publicist for Roach did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

