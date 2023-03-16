6 people, including 2 kids, struck by out-of-control vehicle in Washington Heights

Several pedestrians, including two children, were injured after being struck by a vehicle that lost control and jumped a curb in Washington Heights Wednesday night.

The vehicle lost control just after 6 p.m. and jumped a curb at Broadway and West 190th Street, in front of the R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home.

Six pedestrians were struck, including two 3-year-old children who suffered bloody noses. They were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

A total of four adults were injured and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Three of the adults suffered neck and back pain while the fourth adult suffered a broken leg.

All six victims are expected to survive.

The driver temporarily fled the scene on foot and then returned. Sources say the driver, a woman, is expected to be charged with DWI.

The investigation is ongoing.

