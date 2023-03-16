Open in App
Manhattan, NY
See more from this location?
ABCNY

6 people, including 2 kids, struck by out-of-control vehicle in Washington Heights

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JF3mx_0lKPmlFQ00

Several pedestrians, including two children, were injured after being struck by a vehicle that lost control and jumped a curb in Washington Heights Wednesday night.

The vehicle lost control just after 6 p.m. and jumped a curb at Broadway and West 190th Street, in front of the R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home.

Six pedestrians were struck, including two 3-year-old children who suffered bloody noses. They were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

A total of four adults were injured and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

ALSO READ | Elderly dog euthanized hours after escaping from owner's yard in Queens

A Queens dog owner is speaking out after her French poodle mix ran out of her yard in Briarwood, Queens and was euthanized by ACC that day. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

Three of the adults suffered neck and back pain while the fourth adult suffered a broken leg.

All six victims are expected to survive.

The driver temporarily fled the scene on foot and then returned. Sources say the driver, a woman, is expected to be charged with DWI.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Manhattan, NY newsLocal Manhattan, NY
At least two NYPD vehicles, pile of trash set on fire in Manhattan
Manhattan, NY18 hours ago
NYPD's Judith Harrison blazes trail as commanding officer of counterterrorism unit
New York City, NY17 hours ago
Attacker whips out knife, stabs man in neck at Manhattan Dunkin'
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man pushed into side of moving 'R' train in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY11 hours ago
People chase after cow on the loose through streets of Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY37 minutes ago
Man found fatally shot in head in NYCHA building stairwell in Sheepshead Bay
Brooklyn, NY4 hours ago
2 dead, 5 injured when car jumps curb, goes onto sidewalk in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY17 hours ago
49-year-old man charged after pedestrian, driver killed in Brooklyn crash
Brooklyn, NY2 hours ago
Mother struggles with loss of son after smoke shop robbery
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYPD: Girl, 17, arrested after stealing car from Staten Island home Monday morning
Staten Island, NY21 hours ago
VIDEO: Teen boys hospitalized after double stabbing in Queens, attacker sought
Queens, NY1 day ago
Staten Island 12-year-old girl missing for over a week
Staten Island, NY20 hours ago
33 alleged gang members facing charges, including murder in Queens
Queens, NY4 hours ago
1 killed in shooting outside deli in Crown Heights
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Woman shot in Bronx deli by gunman on street: police
Bronx, NY1 day ago
FDNY battles 4-alarm flames in Queens building
Queens, NY1 day ago
Woman hospitalized after being shot in the leg in Queens
Queens, NY1 day ago
Report: Kearny man 1 of 2 accused of kidnapping, beating and stealing $20K from Queens Uber driver
Kearny, NJ1 day ago
'Foul odor' leads to discovery of decomposing body in NY basement: police
Clarkstown, NY1 day ago
NJ man, 61, shot outside Costco
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Two shot, one dead outside Belmont cigar lounge
New York City, NY2 days ago
1 man dead, another wounded in shooting in the Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Deadly Bronx fire caused by lithium ion battery, FDNY says
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Man, 31, reported missing from Bulls Head home: NYPD
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
3 stabbed, 1 fatally, at Brooklyn family event
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Man stabbed, hit with baseball bat in apparent fight over parking spot in Queens
Queens, NY3 days ago
21-year-old man killed in Bronx double shooting: police
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Young victims identified in car crash that killed 5 in Scarsdale
Scarsdale, NY1 day ago
Sanitation Department to take over enforcement of street vending in NYC
New York City, NY1 day ago
18-year-old female victim assaulted, robbed inside Manhattan subway station
Manhattan, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy