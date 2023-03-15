Open in App
The Daily Advance

Pasquotank Dems nominate Shaw to fill Perry's seat

By By Julian Eure Managing Editor,

3 days ago

The Pasquotank County Democratic Party has nominated a Pasquotank sheriff’s deputy who works in courthouse security to fill the vacant Southern Inside seat on the Board of Commissioners.

Clifford E. Shaw, of the 1000 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City, is the party executive committee’s choice to complete the unexpired term of Cecil Perry, the longtime commissioner who resigned last month, party Chairwoman Laurie Slutz told The Daily Advance Wednesday.

Slutz said the party’s executive committee met at the courthouse Monday and voted to nominate Shaw after interviewing him and two other applicants for the vacancy. The other two were Linwood Gallop, who unsuccessfully sought appointment in December to an at-large seat on the commission board; and Michael Brooks, a former city councilor in Elizabeth City’s 3rd Ward.

Asked why the panel chose Shaw, Slutz said: “He was liked by more people than the other two” candidates.

Slutz said she’s “hopeful” county commissioners will accept the committee’s nominee — something they didn’t do in December when Democrats picked Gallop to fill the vacancy created by the death of At-large Commissioner Bill Sterritt. The Board of Commissioners ended up voting 4-1 to appoint Sam Davis III, a Realtor and former commissioner, to the seat instead.

Perry, who cast the lone vote against Davis’ appointment, made a motion to appoint Gallop to the vacancy but his motion failed for lack of a second. He resigned from the board less than two months later after none of his colleagues seconded his motion to adopt a “4-2-1” restructuring plan for electing county commissioners.

Under state law, commissioners are required to “consult” the county executive committee of the “appropriate” local political party when filling board vacancies. Appropriate means the party that the former officeholder belonged to.

However, commissioners are not bound by the party’s choice, and can instead choose someone else — as they did filling the Sterritt vacancy. The only requirements are that the person appointed be of the same party and be registered in the same district as the person that’s being replaced.

Asked if she’s confident the Board of Commissioners will accept the executive committee’s choice of Shaw to complete Perry’s term, Slutz said, “I think we’re past being confident after what happened last time. I’m hopeful that the board will appoint” our nominee.

It’s not known when commissioners will take up Shaw’s nomination. Under state law, commissioners have 60 days from the date of the creation of a board vacancy to fill it. Because Perry’s resignation took effect on Feb. 8, commissioners have until April 9 to make the appointment.

Slutz said she planned to forward Shaw’s name to county officials likely Thursday or Friday.

As of noon Thursday, the Democratic Party had not notified the county that it is recommending Shaw. The appointment is not on the agenda for Monday’s commissioners meeting that was posted Thursday afternoon.

Board Chairman Charles Jordan said he has gotten to know Shaw recently and has had several conversations with him.

“So far, so good,” Jordan said. “I don’t see any reason now why he wouldn’t be qualified.”

Jordan said if Shaw is approved by commissioners having someone with a law enforcement background could benefit the board.

“(Shaw) has had some experience with some of the things we deal with, so yes it could be a plus,” Jordan said.

According to Slutz, Shaw is 58 and works as a Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputy. He is retired from the N.C. Department of Correction and is a graduate of Elizabeth City State University.

Shaw declined comment when reached Wednesday evening, saying he preferred to wait until his nomination is officially submitted to commissioners.

Staff Writer Paul Nielsen contributed to this report.

