Bears' trade for DJ Moore official: Ryan Poles, Justin Fields sound off on Chicago's new WR

By Alyssa Barbieri,

5 days ago
The NFL new league year is upon us, which means the Bears’ trade of the No. 1 pick to the Panthers is official.

Chicago acquired two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore. The addition of Moore gives quarterback Justin Fields a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, which was a huge need this offseason. Moore has recorded three 1,000-yard seasons in his first five yards in the league, and he’s the kind of playmaker who can take this offense to another level.

Here’s what Moore, Fields, general manager Ryan Poles and wide receiver Darnell Mooney had to say about the addition of Moore to the roster, via ChicagoBears.com.

WR DJ Moore

“It’s going to be real special,” Moore told ChicagoBears.com. “I’m glad to be a part of the groundwork that’s being laid. And to just build that foundation of winning, it’s going to be something special.”

Moore on Poles insisting he be included in the trade for the No. 1 pick:

“It makes me feel special,” Moore said. “When a team does that—they just want one specific player—that means a lot. It hit home that I’m really welcome here.”

GM Ryan Poles

“Having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft gave us tremendous opportunity to take steps forward this season and in our plan of building long-term,” Poles told ChicagoBears.com. “We are excited about the additional picks acquired, including staying in the top ten selections this year, but also the addition of a proven and dynamic playmaker in DJ Moore. We had multiple aggressive offers to consider, but in the end it felt right for both teams in what Panthers GM Scott Fitterer presented and it keeps us in an area of this year’s draft that we really like.”

QB Justin Fields

“I’m excited to add a guy like DJ to our offense,” Fields told ChicagoBears.com. “He’s proven he can be an explosive playmaker in this league, and I look forward to getting to work with him and the rest of our receivers so we can take the next step as an offense. I’ve gotten to know him a little bit and I know he’s ready to put the work in to help our team win. I can’t wait to get our whole group on the field together and see how we can put it all together.”

WR Darnell Mooney

“I’m excited to add DJ to our room,” Mooney told ChicagoBears.com. “Anytime we can add a playmaker to our offense, it makes us all better, and I can’t wait to get to work with him. We all get a full offseason in this scheme and another year to build on our chemistry with Justin, so I think the sky’s the limit for our offense.”

