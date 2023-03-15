Open in App
Chicago, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Bears' signing of RB Travis Homer

By Brendan Sugrue,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTFGa_0lKOyst600

Running back was the focus for the Chicago Bears on Tuesday evening. After they said goodbye to veteran David Montgomery, who signed with the Detroit Lions, they agreed to a deal with former Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer. The deal is for two years worth up to $4.5 million.

Homer comes to the Bears after four seasons in Seattle as a reserve running back and special teams contributor. In 2022, he totaled 74 rushing yards on 19 carries, as well as 16 receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown. On special teams, Homer had nine tackles and one forced fumble. For the time being, he’ll slot in behind Khalil Herbert in the running back rotation.

The move to bring in Homer wasn’t a home run like many expected (pun intended), but will he be a significant contributor on Sundays this season? Here is our initial grade of the move.

Contract details

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2s1R_0lKOyst600
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 11: Travis Homer #25 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field on December 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • 2 years, up to $4.5 million

Initial grade: B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCC1V_0lKOyst600

The Homer acquisition is your run-of-the-mill backup running back deals for insurance and special teams purposes. It’s very similar to when the Bears signed Benny Cunningham back in 2017 to serve as their RB3 and special teams contributor. That’s essentially what the Bears are doing now. He has speed and is a decent receiving threat out of the backfield. The Bears saw that up close in their preseason game in Seattle last August when he had four carries for 44 yards. But what puts this move above an average grade is Homer’s pass protection.

Homer has been a reliable third-down back when it comes to pass protection and it’s an area the Bears desperately need to upgrade. While Herbert is a superb runner, his blocking skills leave a lot to be desired. Homer is someone who can be a threat to catch passes while also keeping Justin Fields upright. The quarterback was sacked 55 times in 2022, tied for the league lead with the Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson. Homer is not a big name on a big move, but it could be an important one given the Bears’ pass protection woes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy