LUMBERTON — Long before the holiday itself the St Pauls library had prominently placed green-covered books on the shelves, advertising checking one out as talismans against the customary Saint Patrick’s Day pinching of those not wearing green.

This particular custom is probably not as popular as it once was, though it is hard to imagine a time when it wasn’t supremely infuriating and almost certainly not how a saint who escaped slavery and built schools would want to be remembered by people approximately a millennia hence.

In popular culture, Saint Patrick is credited with banishing snakes from Ireland, though regardless of the validity of this information, the holiday in its present form is another case of time and popular taste celebrating an event in a manner far removed from the real life inspiration’s achievements. What Saint Patrick really accomplished is far more respectable and fascinating than simple pest control.

In reality, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica website, Saint Patrick was born in Britain under the Roman Empire. He was later kidnapped into slavery, and was brought to Ireland, escaping and then returning to bring Christianity to the very country in which he had been enslaved. Britannica stated the real Saint Patrick established monasteries, churches, and schools. Britannica stated the tale of Patrick banishing snakes from Ireland is a legend.

Still, it isn’t hard to see why the saint was erroneously attributed with ridding an island of snakes. There’s an unfortunate human tendency to elevate heroic figures into superheroes. Superheroes are easier to remember than the less dramatic lives of people.

This isn’t to say people and snakes haven’t come into conflict for millennia. In one recent instance, according to a previously published Robesonian article, two years ago a snake slithered into a substation near Highway 74 and caused a power outage, which the director of Electric Utilities said was not the first instance a limbless reptile had unthinkingly deprived the people of Lumberton of their electricity.

According to a North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, some species of snakes in North Carolina are actually endangered or threatened, partially because of the negative views people hold about the reptiles. Snakes, the article explained, are necessary to keep rodent and insect populations from growing out of control.

So, on Saint Patrick’s Day, remember the real saint’s actual, verifiable achievements, and not the mythical superhero.