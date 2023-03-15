Open in App
Pine Valley, CA
Times of San Diego

Arizona Man, 61, Was Driver Ejected in Fatal Rollover Crash on I-8 Near Pine Valley

By Elizabeth Ireland,

3 days ago
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 61-year-old Yuma, Arizona man died Wednesday in a vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 8 near the community of Pine Valley, a California Highway Patrol official said.

The victim was driving a 2016 Chrysler 200 eastbound near Buckman Springs Road at a high rate of speed in the rain just after 7:30 a.m. He “lost control of the Chrysler, veered right toward the right shoulder and subsequently overturned several times,” CHP Officer Jared Grieshaber said.

The driver was ejected from the car. First responders performed life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene, Grieshaber said.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to the CHP.

The victim’s name will be released through the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

City News Service contributed to this article.

