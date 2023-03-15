Open in App
Oceanside, CA
Times of San Diego

SD County Closes Buccaneer Beach, South Ponto State Beach Due to Sewage Spill

By Elizabeth Ireland,

3 days ago
Buccaneer Beach at sunset. Photo via @CityofOceanside Twitter

The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality Wednesday announced the closure of Buccaneer Beach in Oceanside and South Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad near the Batiquitos Lagoon outlet due to a sewage spill.

The Buccaneer Beach closure includes all water north of Cassidy Street and south of Crosswaithe Street, and will remain in effect until sampling and field observations confirm the areas is safe for contact, according to a county news release.

Officials advised residents to avoid both beaches, as the sewage might cause illness.

Due to possible sewage contamination from the Tijuana River, a closure of shorelines in Coronado, Imperial Beach, Silver Strand and the Tijuana slough remains in effect “until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact,” according to the county.

An advisory remains in effect for the Campland, Crown Cove and La Jolla Children’s Pool beaches, because of bacteria levels above state health standards, the county DEHQ said.

The county has also issued an advisory for all coastal beaches after recent rainfall, due to possible rising bacteria levels caused by urban runoff. The advisory also applies to storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets.

Residents should also avoid swimming, surfing and diving during rain and for 72 hours afterward.

Beach advisory updates and closure information is available at www.sdbeachinfo.com or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.

City News Service contributed to this article.

