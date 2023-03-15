Aurora, Loveland police SWAT teams arrest barricaded suspects Wednesday

Aurora officers attempted to arrest a man who barricaded himself in a room in the Aloft Denver Airport at Gateway Park off I-70 and North Airport Boulevard just before 3p.m. Wednesday, police said in a tweet. Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

In two separate incidents miles apart, Aurora and Loveland police SWAT teams Wednesday arrested wanted suspects who had barricaded themselves in an Aurora hotel room and a Loveland house.

Aurora officers attempted to arrest a man who barricaded himself in a room in the Aloft Denver Airport at Gateway Park off I-70 and North Airport Boulevard just before 3p.m. Wednesday, police said in a tweet.

Officers blocked off the parking lot as well as E. 40th Circle in front of the hotel. The Crisis Negotiation Team was on the scene attempting to get in communication with the man.

Officials said the wanted man was taken into custody just after 4:30 p.m. They did not provide information on the suspects identification or the charges he was wanted on.

In Loveland, Loveland Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call about 10 a.m. Wednesday at a house in the 1700 block of Greeley Drive, according to a news release.

Suspect Lucas Dilley, 33, "had multiple warrants for his arrest. Police confirmed Dilley was armed and making threats," according to the release.

SWAT officers eventually used "noise and flash diversionary devices" and "chemical munitions" to force Dilley's surrender. There were no injuries and the standoff was over by 1:30 p.m.

Dilley faces charges of failure to appear in court, a warrant on a misdemeanor theft charge, a criminal mischief with domestic violence enhancer warrant, an assault warrant, felony burglary warrant, obstruction and harassment.

“This is an excellent example of how the Loveland Police Department coordinated critical Dispatcher information, SWAT tactics, negotiations, evidence collection, and disciplined Patrol Officer response to ensure the safety of the community,” Chief Tim Doran said in the release. “We also appreciated the cooperation of the many neighbors who quickly evacuated the area allowing us to safely take this young man into custody.”

Aurora Police have not released further details, or if there were any injuries, by press time.