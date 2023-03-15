Law enforcement to increase patrols for St. Patrick's Day weekend

CHEYENNE — This Saint Patrick’s Day weekend, local law enforcement agencies are partnering on a statewide traffic safety campaign to help protect drivers and pedestrians.

Friday through Sunday, Cheyenne Police officers, Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers will be working together to combat impaired driving on Cheyenne and Laramie County roads.

Throughout the weekend, law enforcement agencies will increase patrols, mobilize a DUI Command Vehicle and step up enforcement of occupant protection laws.

“Green looks good on you; don’t ruin the look with jail orange,” Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak said in a news release. “Or worse, body bag blue."