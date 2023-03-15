Open in App
Chance Westry working to come back from injury better than ever

By Taylor Jones,

3 days ago
After a stellar Israel summer tour that saw him score 10.3 points per game, Auburn fans were excited about the potential production that freshman Chance Westry could bring to Auburn’s already talented squad.

However, Westry has not returned to his standard playing shape after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in October. This has caused him not to see the floor since early January and has limited him to only seeing action in 11 games this season.

After Auburn’s 76-64 loss to Georgia on Jan. 4, head coach Bruce Pearl elected to shut down Westry, which will allow him to redshirt and get a second chance at being a freshman again in 2023-24. In his time away from the action, Westry has been working to prepare for next season.

“It’s been pretty hard, you know, because I’m not out there playing,” Westry said Wednesday at Legacy Arena. “Seeing everything and also being the player that I am, I want to go out there and try to fix some things, but it’s been hard. I’ve been getting stronger every day… and getting ready for next year so I can be out there myself.”

Several changes that Westry has taken on have been adding weight. He weighed 183 pounds in the summer but has now grown to 197 pounds thanks to a plan set forth by Auburn’s strength and conditioning coach, Damon Davis. That is one of the main reasons why Pearl remains confident that Westry can ultimately become the player that he was before the surgery.

“I mean, it means a lot,” Westry said. “(Pearl) believes in me. Obviously, he sees the best, so I’m just going to live up to what he sees and be even better.”

Westry was a four-star combo guard from Chandler, Arizona as a member of the 2022 signing class, joining Yohan Traore and Tre Donaldson. Looking ahead to next season’s roster, Westry will join Wendell Green Jr. and K.D. Johnson as one of four returning guards, with freshman signee Aden Holloway joining the mix.

